The pandemic has killed over 968,000 people and infected over 31 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 22:

Mexico cases surpass 700,000

Mexico reached over 700,000 confirmed cases, though authorities acknowledge the true number of infections in the country ranked No. 6 in cases globally, is higher.

Mexico has the fourth highest number of deaths attributed to the pandemic.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported 3,542 new confirmed cases in the country, bringing the total to over 700,000 as well as a cumulative death toll of 73,493.

But authorities including Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who has been the public face of the government's coronavirus strategy, has conceded that the real number of cases in the country is significantly higher.

Lopez-Gatell argues that the outbreak in Mexico has shown signs of slowing over the past couple months, however.

"We've now seen seven consecutive weeks of a downward-sloping trend," he said at a news conference Sunday, referring to the rate of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was criticised early on for minimising the health crisis, still encouraging families to go out to restaurants even as other countries were imposing lockdown measures.

He has very rarely used a mask in public.

Global stocks tank on fears of second coronavirus wave

World equity markets suffered heavy losses as investors reacted to mounting fears of a second wave and diminishing odds of another US stimulus bill as partisanship intensifies ahead of the presidential elections.

Crude oil prices plunged, owing to expectations for less demand just as more supply from Libya becomes available, traders said.

The banking sector was also rocked by an international media probe that claimed massive sums of allegedly dirty money had flowed for years through some of the world's largest banks.

London stocks fell by 3.4 percent after Health Minister Matt Hancock warned Britain's coronavirus crisis was at a "tipping point", fueling expectations of more restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 as government experts said cases could mushroom.

Australia's Victoria state reports slight rise in new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Tuesday three deaths from the virus and 28 cases, compared with two deaths and 11 cases a day earlier.

Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the epicentre of country's second wave of the outbreak, fell below 33, state health authorities said.

Melbourne, the state capital, is on an extended hard lockdown until September 28 and if the two-week average number of infections is below 50 by then, restrictions may be eased

Three positives in latest round of Premier League tests

The Premier League's latest round of tests produced three positive results.

There were 1,574 players and staff tested for the virus from September 14 to 20 at the top flight clubs.

The identity of those testing positive was not revealed, although Manchester City said that their German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had the virus.

The first two rounds of tests this season produced three positives from 1,605 tests and four from 2,131 respectively.

US economy to recover only when people feel 'safe' from virus: Powell

The US economy will only recover from the virus downturn when people feel safe to resume their normal activities, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks released Monday ahead of congressional testimony.

The central bank chief is set for three days of testimony before House and Senate committees starting Tuesday on the response to the coronavirus downturn, which has caused tens of millions of job losses and a record plunge in annualised GDP in the second quarter due to business shutdowns to stop the virus's spread.

Though some sectors of the economy, such as retail sales and housing, have seen sharp rebounds, viral infections remain rife and Congress is deadlocked on additional spending to help the recovery.

UK to outline early pub closing as virus alert level raised

The UK government will announce new measures to curb rising cases across England, hours after upgrading the virus alert level with top advisers warning of a surging death toll within two months without immediate action.

Under new rules to come into force on Thursday, English pubs, bars and other hospitality venues will be required to close at 2100 GMT while food and drink outlets will be restricted to table service only.

"We know this won't be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus," a Downing Street spokes person said.

Similar restrictions are already in place across swathes of northern and central England.

Devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to unveil their own nationwide rules imminently.

The ramped-up response follows warnings on Monday that the country could see up to 50,000 cases a day by mid-October, and a month later exceed 200 deaths every day.

Brazil reports over 13,000 new daily cases

Brazil recorded 13,439 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 377 deaths from the disease.

Brazil has registered more than 4.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 137,272, according to ministry data.

