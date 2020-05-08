Fast News

The number of global Covid-19 cases has surged past 3.9 million with more than 270,000 deaths. Here are coronavirus developments for May 8, 2020.

Pedestrians walk through the nearly empty Downtown Crossing shopping area after Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker extended his stay-at-home advisory and his order closing non-essential businesses until May 18 because of the coronavirus disease outbreak in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo (Reuters)

Friday, May 8, 2020

Russia's cases rise by more than 10,000 for a sixth straight day

The number of new cases in Russia rose by 10,699 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 187,859, the coronavirus crisis response centre said.

It was the sixth consecutive day that cases had risen by more than 10,000, but down on Thursday's record daily rise of 11,231.

It also reported 98 new fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,723.

South Korea tracks new outbreak in Seoul nightclubs

South Korean health authorities are investigating a small but growing outbreak centred in a handful of Seoul nightclubs, seeking to keep infections in check as the country moves to less restrictive social distancing measures.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said at least 15 people have confirmed cases of the virus linked to the clubs in Itaewon, a neighbourhood popular with Koreans and foreigners in the city.

South Korea has reported only a handful of cases in recent days, the majority of them in people arriving from overseas.

The nightclub infections, while still limited, are expected to increase, and come at a time when the country has eased some social distancing restrictions.

UN chief says pandemic is unleashing a ‘tsunami of hate'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the pandemic keeps unleashing “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scaremongering” and appealed for “an all-out effort to end hate speech globally."

The UN chief said, “anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and Covid-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred.”

Guterres said migrants and refugees “have been vilified as a source of the virus, and then denied access to medical treatment.”

Guterres called on political leaders to show solidarity with all people, on educational institutions to focus on “digital literacy” at a time when “extremists are seeking to prey on captive and potentially despairing audiences.”

Denmark to ease restrictions further from June 8

Danish museums, amusement parks and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 8, the government said, after it struck a deal with parliament on how restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 could be eased further.

In the third phase of its reopening plan, Denmark will also increase the maximum number of people allowed to meet in public to between 30 and 50, up from a 10-person limit, it said.

Danish shopping malls, schools for the oldest students and restaurants will be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks said the government late on Thursday as it enters the second phase of reopening after curbing the spread of the virus.

Denmark was among the first countries to restrict public gatherings and close schools, restaurants and bars in a lockdown that quickly helped curb the spread of the virus, meaning it was also one of the first European countries to open up again.

So far, 10,083 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Denmark, a country of 5.8 million people, and 514 have died of the disease, according to data from health authorities.

Afghan health minister contracted Covid-19

Afghan Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz has contracted the Covid-19, as the war-ravaged country sees surge in cases of the virus, officials confirmed.

Waheedullah Mayar, the spokesman for the health ministry, told Anadolu Agency that the minister had symptoms of the coronavirus for the past some days, and got his Covid-19 test result positive on Thursday.

He added: "The health minister's health is stable, and he is under isolation at his residence."

Virus tracing app raises privacy concerns in India

In April, India launched the Aarogya Setu app, which helps people identify whether they have been near someone who tested positive for the virus. Since then, the app has been downloaded more than 90 million times in a country with a smartphone user base of about 500 million.

But the monitoring technology has prompted a raft of questions about privacy, security and potential data breaches, and whether it compromises civil liberties and gives the government snooping powers.

“Aarogya Setu is a form of surveillance and inflicts tangible privacy injury,” said Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation.

Mobile tracing apps to help contain infections have already been developed in the US, China, Singapore, Australia and many European countries. But in India, the technological intervention has exacerbated concerns like in no other country.

India still doesn’t have a comprehensive data privacy law to protect people’s personal data. What is more alarming, experts say, are sweeping orders that make the use of the app mandatory for many Indians.

Trump administration buries detailed CDC advice on reopening

The Trump administration shelved a document created by the nation's top disease investigators with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places during the still-raging coronavirus outbreak.

The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen.

It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance “would never see the light of day,” according to a CDC official.

Experts worry CDC is sidelined in response

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the outbreak taking a backseat to other concerns within the Trump administration.

That leaves public health experts outside government fearing the agency’s decades of experience in beating back disease threats are going to waste.

“You have the greatest fighting force against infectious diseases in world history. Why would you not use them?” said Dr Howard Markel, a public health historian at the University of Michigan.

The complaints have sounded for months.

Former Japanese diplomat Yukio Okamoto dies from virus

Former Japanese diplomat Yukio Okamoto, a one-time advisor to prime ministers and expert on ties with the US, died late last month after contracting the virus, his consultancy confirmed.

After retiring from the foreign ministry in 1991, Okamoto, 74, served as an adviser to then-prime minister Ryutaro Hashimoto on thorny issues related to Okinawa, home to the bulk of US troops in Japan.

New Zealand says it backs Taiwan's role in WHO due to success with Covid-19

New Zealand weighed in on the debate around whether Taiwan should be allowed to join the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying the country has a lot to offer given its success in limiting the spread of the virus.

Taiwan's exclusion from the UN body, due to objections from China which claims the island as one of its provinces, has infuriated the Taiwanese government which has reported fewer cases than many neighbours due to early detection and prevention work.

Australia to ease Covid-19 curbs in three stages

Australia will ease social distancing restrictions implemented to slow the spread in a three-step process, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, with the aim of removing all curbs by July.

Australia imposed strict social distancing restrictions in March, which, coupled with the closure of its borders, is credited with drastically slowing the number of new infections of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Morrison said Australia's states and territories will decide when to begin implementing each stage.

Pakistan cases surge past 25,000, pace quickens

Cases in Pakistan surged past 25,000, just hours before the government was due to lift lockdown measures, with the country reporting some of the biggest daily increases in new infections in the world.

Tally showed 1,193 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,837. Deaths rose to 594.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced plans to begin lifting Pakistan's poorly enforced lockdown from Saturday, amid fears for the country's economy as it sinks into recession.

Thailand reports eight new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported eight new cases but no deaths, bringing the total to 3,000 cases and 55 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

Of the new cases, three are from the southern province of Yala where authorities are aggressively testing the population due to high infection rates, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Five other new cases are migrants who have been detained at an immigration detention centre in southern Songkhla province, Taweesin said. The centre has seen 60 other cases in the past two weeks.

Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted Thailand to cautiously allow some businesses this week to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown.

Mexico reports 257 new deaths, 1,982 new cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 257 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 29,616 cases and 2,961 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China reports one new case, 16 asymptomatic cases

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 7, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Friday.

No new imported cases were recorded on May 7, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases for May 7, versus six the previous day.

China's total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,886, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

Brazil registers 9,888 new cases, 610 deaths

Brazil's Health Ministry registered 9,888 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 610 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a ministry website.

That brought the ministry's total to 135,106 confirmed cases in Brazil, with 9,146 deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease – the most deadly outbreak in an emerging market nation.

Up to 190,000 could die in Africa if virus containment fails: WHO

Up to 190,000 people in Africa could die of coronavirus in the first year of the pandemic if containment measures fail, the World Health Organisation warned.

The UN health agency cited a new study by its regional office in Brazzaville which found that between 83,000 and 190,000 could die and 29 to 44 million be infected during the period.

The research is based on prediction modelling and covers 47 countries with a total population of one billion, the WHO said in a statement.

Experts have consistently warned that Africa is particularly vulnerable to an outbreak, due to weak health infrastructure, high rates of poverty, numerous roiling conflicts and a proven susceptibility to previous epidemics.

But the virus has been slow to spread across the continent, which has yet not recorded the soaring number of infections or deaths seen in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies