The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 21.6 million people and has killed more than 768,000. Here are the updates for August 15:

A man reacts as a health worker collects a sample for coronavirus testing in Eldorado Park outside of Johannesburg, South Africa, August 3, 2020 (AP)

Sunday, August 16, 2020

South Korea reports most cases since early March

South Korea has reported 279 cases of the coronavirus, the most cases since early March, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Out those, 267 were locally transmitted cases, mostly in Seoul and surrounding areas.

The new cases bring the country's tally to 15,318 infections, with 305 deaths.

New Zealand reports 13 new cases

New Zealand reported 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the last 24 hours, as the country’s first outbreak in months continues to grow.

All but one of the new cases were community transmissions and appeared to be linked to a cluster in Auckland where the most recent outbreak started, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a media briefing in Wellington. The 13th infected person was a traveller returning from abroad and in a managed quarantine.

The new cases bring the number of active cases in New Zealand to 69.

Trinidad and Tobago ramps up measures

Trinidad and Tobago's government will implement tougher measures aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus after the number of infections increased in August, the prime minister said.

The Caribbean nation registered a jump in Covid-19 cases in August after a gradual rise in July, and has now recorded 474 cases and ten fatalities. Two of the deaths were reported on Friday.

South Africa eases restrictions

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that all indications were that South Africa had reached the Covid-19 peak of infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy.

In a televised address, Ramaphosa said the government would end the ban on alcohol and tobacco, allow restaurants and taverns to return to normal business, subject to strict hygiene regulations, and remove the ban on travel between provinces.

"All indications are that South Africa has reached the peak and moved beyond the inflection point of the curve," Ramaphosa said, adding that the cabinet had decided to move to lower, "level two" restrictions from midnight on Monday.

"The move to level two means that we can remove nearly all of the restrictions on the resumption of economic activity across most industries," he said.

Mexico requires 200 million vaccine doses

Mexico will need up to 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses, according to a senior government official, and inoculation of its 120 million inhabitants could start as early as April if clinical trials and regulatory approvals for pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Plc go as planned.

In partnership with the governments of Mexico and Argentina, AstraZeneca initially plans to produce 150 million doses in early 2021 and eventually make at least 400 million doses for distribution throughout Latin America.

AstraZeneca is among those working on Covid-19 vaccine candidates now in development around the world.

France mulls masks at work

France is to propose that masks be worn in shared workspaces as the country grapples with a rebound in cases that rose again in the past 24 hours to over 3,000.

The health ministry reported 3,310 new virus infections, marking a post-lockdown high for the fourth day in a row.

The number of clusters being investigated increased by 17 to 252, it said in a website update.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies