More than 114,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus while there have been over 1,8 million reported infections since the virus emerged. Here are the latest updates for April 13:

A Spanish Red Cross volunteer distributes face masks at the Chamartin Station in Madrid on April 13, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, April 13, 2020

Malaysia reports 134 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Malaysian health authorities on Monday reported 134 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 4,817 as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy sees a plateau in the number of new infections reported over the past 10 days.

The authorities also reported one new death, a participant at a religious gathering that was responsible for more than a third of the total confirmed cases in the country, bringing the total number of fatalities to 77.

Malaysia had the highest number of confirmed cases in the region until Monday, when the Philippines reported a cumulative total of 4,932 cases.

Spain daily death toll falls to 517

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus fell to 517 on Monday from Sunday's 619, bringing the total death toll to 17,489, the Health Ministry said, adding that it was the smallest proportional daily increase since tracking began.

The ministry said in a statement that overall cases rose to169,496 from 166,019

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4,585

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to 4,585, with 111 deaths overnight, a health ministry official tweeted on Monday, adding the total number of infected cases had reached 73,303 in the most-affected Middle Eastern country.

"Fortunately 45,983 of those infected with the virus have recovered ... There were 1,617 new infected cases in the past 24hours," tweeted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV that 3,877 of those infected with the new coronavirus were in critical condition

Philippines records 18 new coronavirus deaths, 284 more cases

The Philippine health ministry on Monday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths and 284 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 315, while confirmed cases have increased to 4,932, adding 45 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 242.

Tokyo sees 91 new cases of coronavirus infections

Tokyo saw 91 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, Japan's media reported, as the tally of infections in the country's capital continues to rise.

Monday's figure showed a decrease in the rate of daily infections from Sunday, when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 166 new cases. Last week the city announced a state of emergency, requesting residents to stay indoors as much as possible.

Russia reports new record daily rise of coronavirus cases

Russia on Monday reported 2,558new cases of the novel coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 18,328.

Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said that 148people diagnosed with the virus have died so far, an overnight rise of 18.

Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

Thailand reported 28 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Monday.

Of the new cases, 18 are linked to previous cases, 7 without connection to old cases, and three are Thai nationals who had travelled to South Sulawesi province, Indonesia for a religious gathering last month.

Majority of the new cases are in the capital Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities, while 1,288 patients have recovered and gone home.

Germany's coronavirus cases rise to 123,016

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,537 to 123,016, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

That was lower than a 2,821 increase reported on Sunday, and marked the third decline after four days of increases.

The reported death toll has risen by 126 to 2,799.

China reports 108 new coronavirus cases



Mainland China reported 108 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of daily infections in more than five weeks amid continued rise in patients entering the country from overseas.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that the mainland reported 98 new imported cases, a record high and up from 97 a day earlier, and another 61 new asymptomatic patients.

Total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.

US records 1,514 virus deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's toll of 1,920.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, the most of any country.

The US also leads the world by far in the number of confirmed infections, with 555,313 by the Baltimore-based university's count.

442 new coronavirus cases in Mexico

Mexican health officials reported on Sunday 442 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 23 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 4,661 cases and 296 deaths.

However, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies