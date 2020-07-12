Fast News

Coronavirus has infected more than 13 million people, of whom over 7.5 million have recovered and about 570,565 have died. Here are the updates for July 13:

Students wearing protective face masks practice keeping a one metre distance as they attend lesson at Vidyakara college in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 6, 2020. (Reuters)

July 13, 2020 (Monday)

Millions of children affected by school closures

The coronavirus pandemic has caused an "unprecedented education emergency" with some 10 million children affected by school closures at risk of never going back to class, Save the Children has warned.

The British charity on Monday cited UNESCO data showing that in April, 1.6 billion young people were shut out of school and university due to measures to contain Covid-19 - about 90 percent of the world's entire student population.

"For the first time in human history, an entire generation of children globally have had their education disrupted," it said in a new report, Save our Education.

It said the economic fall-out of the crisis could force an extra 90 to 117 million children into poverty, with a knock-on effect on school admissions.

With many young people required to work or girls forced into early marriage to support their families, this could see between seven and 9.7 million children dropping out of school permanently.

Major global firms to borrow $1 trillion amid coronavirus

Companies around the world will take on as much as $1 trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated.

The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12 percent to around $9.3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world's most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.

Last year also saw a sharp 8 percent rise, driven by mergers and acquisitions, and by firms borrowing to fund share buybacks and dividends.

But this year's jump will be for an entirely different reason - preservation as the virus saps profits.

"Coronavirus has changed everything," said Seth Meyer, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, the firm that compiled the analysis for a new corporate debt index.

"Now it is about conserving capital and building a fortified balance sheet".

Full coronavirus vaccine unlikely by next year

There is little chance of a 100-percent effective coronavirus vaccine by 2021, a French expert has warned, urging people to take social distancing measures more seriously.

"A vaccine is several years in development," said epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the team of scientists advising the government on the crisis, speaking on BFMTV television.

"Of course, there is an unprecedented effort to develop a vaccine, but I would be very surprised if we had that was effective in 2021," he added.

While we would probably have one that worked partially, we were very far from the end of the crisis, he said.

That being the case, "we have to live with this virus" he said. And since another lockdown was out of the question, people had to go back to "more serious habits".

Brazil sees 631 new deaths, approaches 2 million cases

Brazil, the world's number two coronavirus hot spot after the United States, has registered 631 new deaths, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases, the health ministry said.

Brazil now has an official total of 72,100 deaths, the ministry said.

The numbers of deaths and cases are usually lower on the weekend because of patchy reporting.

Experts say the true totals are likely far higher due to a lack of testing.

Two Madagascar lawmakers die with coronavirus

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on Sunday said two lawmakers –– one member of the senate and one deputy –– had died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Eleven other deputies and 14 senators had also tested positive for the virus, Rajoelina said.

The Indian Ocean island on July 5 placed its capital Antananarivo under a fresh lockdown following a new surge in infections, two months after the restrictions were eased.

It has recorded 2,573 infections including 35 deaths with the government estimating that the peak will not be reached until the end of August.

Canadia's Ontario province to announce stage 3 reopening details



Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce details on Monday about the province's third stage of reopening, his office said on Sunday, a step likely to end most restrictions introduced in March to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Stage 3 will allow "most remaining workplaces and community spaces" to reopen, according to the province's website, although "large public gatherings will continue to be restricted."

Canada's most populous province and the country's economic engine laid out a three-stage framework in April for reopening, allowing the whole province into the first stage on May 19.

Many regions in the province were able to move to Stage 2 on June 12, which allowed for the reopening of restaurant patios and hair salons.

But harder-hit areas - including densely populated Toronto, and Windsor Essex, a region near the Ontario-Michigan border with clusters of cases among agricultural workers - were not able to graduate to the second stage until late June and early July.

Ontario, with a population of 14.6 million, reported 129 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, according to public health agency data.

South Africa re-instates curfew

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday re-imposed a night curfew and suspended alcohol sales as coronavirus infections spiked and the health system risked being overwhelmed.

Coronavirus infection numbers had in recent days skyrocketed with at least 12,000 infections recorded daily, translating to around 500 infections every hour, severely straining health care resources.

South Africa is the worst-affected country on the continent with 276,242 registered cases including 4,079 deaths as of Sunday.

Ramaphosa warned that the "coronavirus storm" South Africa faced was "far fiercer and more destructive than any we have known before".

"It is stretching our resources and our resolve to their limits," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies