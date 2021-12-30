Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 284M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Turkey starts initiatives at WHO for use of homegrown vaccine

Turkey has started initiatives at the World Health Organization (WHO) for use of the country’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac, the country's senior health authority said.

The inactive vaccine, developed in cooperation with Erciyes University in Kayseri province and the Presidency of Turkish Health Institutes (TUSEB) of the Health Ministry, has reached the stage of mass production in a period of 20 months, Erhan Akdogan, the head of TUSEB, told Anadolu Agency.

Noting the importance of obtaining the "right information" on the vaccine jabs, Akdogan said the states that primarily produce the vaccines can start vaccination in their own country after obtaining permission from their local authorities.

Mexico reaches 299,132 Covid deaths

Mexico has reported 188 more confirmed fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,132.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

Greece reports all-time high daily Covid cases

Greece registered a new all-time record for daily Covid-19 cases, with health authorities reporting 28,828 infections in the past 24 hours.

The latest figure is up from 21,657 on Tuesday and 9,284 on Monday, said the National Organization for Public Health.

The government has decided to bring forward new measures that were scheduled to come into effect in January.

UK pledges 105M pounds to help other countries fight Omicron

Britain has pledged 105 million pounds ($141.7 million) in emergency aid to help vulnerable nations, particularly in Africa, cope with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant.

The government said the money would go towards measures helping to reduce transmission, increase testing and boost oxygen supplies.

The Foreign Office said its latest pledge came on the back of confirmation that Britain had delivered 30 million vaccines to the rest of the world as promised by the end of 2021, part of the 100 million shots it has vowed to donate.

