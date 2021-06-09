Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.76M people and infected over 174M globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for June 9:

In this photo provided by Chad Cordell, Ron Gibbs, of Charleston Area Medical Center's Ryan White Program, offers health information at a table during a nonprofit group's health fair on March 6, 2021, in Charleston, US. (AP)

Wednesday, June 9

UN alls for urgent action to end AIDs

The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a declaration calling for urgent action to end AIDS by 2030, noting “with alarm” that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities and pushed access to AIDS medicines, treatments and diagnosis further off track.

The declaration commits the assembly’s 193 member nations to implement the 18-page document, including reducing annual new HIV infections to under 370,000 and annual AIDS-related deaths to under 250,000 by 2025. It also calls for progress toward eliminating all forms of HIV-related stigma and discrimination and for urgent work toward an HIV vaccine and a cure for AIDS.

Without a huge increase in resources and coverage for those vulnerable and infected, “we will not end the AIDS epidemic by 2030,” the assembly warned.

It said the pandemic has created setbacks in combating AIDS, “widening fault lines within a deeply unequal world and exposing the dangers of under-investment in public health, health systems and other essential public services for all and pandemic preparedness.”

Australia's Melbourne to ease lockdown after low cases

Australia's second largest city Melbourne will exit lockdown as planned on Thursday night although some restrictions on travel and gatherings will remain.

Residents will have more freedom to step outside their homes but must stay within 25 kilometres (15 miles) and there will be a total ban on house gatherings, Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne.

Melbourne entered a snap lockdown on May 27 to quash its latest virus outbreak forcing its five million residents to remain home except for essential business.

India reports 92,596 new cases

India has reported 92,596 new infections over the past 24 hours, and 2,219 deaths from the virus.

The country's total caseload now stands at 29.1 million, while total fatalities are at 353,528, according to data from the health ministry.

Fiji parliament closed as virus numbers climb

Fiji's parliament has been forced to close as cases surge in the South Pacific country, overwhelming quarantine facilities and prompting calls for a nationwide lockdown.

After a staffer was found to be a close contact of a positive case, speaker Epeli Nailatikau said the legislative buildings in the capital Suva were shut.

China records 16 new cases

China has reported 16 new virus cases on the mainland , down from 33 cases a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 8 were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

China also reported 9 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 16 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

By Tuesday, China had a total of 91,316 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

Mongolians head to polls in virus-curbed elections

Mongolians have taken to the polls to vote for the country's new president, in the nation's third election to take place in the shadow of the pandemic.

Polls opened at 7am local time in the vast central Asian democracy, in an election hampered by social distancing, cancelled presidential debates and one candidate catching the virus.

Inequality is a key concern among Mongolian voters with the poverty rate standing at 28 percent, according to the latest World Bank survey.

HIV response in the Philippines hit hard by pandemic

UNAIDS has released a report with the latest HIV data and trends showing 1.5 million new infections within the last year, 40 years after the first reported cases of HIV.

There were 37.6 million people globally living with HIV in 2020, UNAIDS said.

A record 27.4 million people were accessing antiretroviral therapy, but 690,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2020, according to UNAIDS.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed faults in healthcare systems globally, especially when dealing with HIV and AIDS.

Germany reports 3,254 more cases

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 3,254 to reach a total of 3,705,942 infections.

The reported death toll rose by 107 to hit 89,491 fatalities, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

US plots how to restart international travel



The United States will hold talks with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Britain on how to restart travel as the pandemic eases, a senior administration official has said.

"Expert working groups" will be formed, the official said, adding the White House recognised the importance of travel and "the critical role trade relationships and our transportation sector play in our economies."

"While we are not reopening international travel today, we hope that these expert working groups will help us use our collective expertise to chart a path forward," the official said.

On Tuesday, the United States eased warnings against travel to dozens of countries including Olympics host Japan and much of Europe.

The CDC said on Tuesday it was easing travel recommendations on 110 countries and territories, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Africa and Iran, but has declined to lift any Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Australian baseballers give up on Olympic bid

Australia has pulled out of the final baseball qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics due to "insurmountable" challenges amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, the sport's national governing body has said.

The decision comes less than a week after Taiwan's withdrawal from the June 22-26 tournament in Puebla, Mexico, which was moved from Taiwan due to a spike of coronavirus cases in the Asian nation.

"Attending the Final Olympic Qualifier in a Covid world was always going to present significant challenges," Baseball Australia Chief Executive Glenn Williams said in a statement.

"The planning for Taiwan was extensive and with the late change in location and dates, those plans became obsolete."

"We worked through multiple options and scenarios but the logistical challenges of providing a safe environment for the group were insurmountable."

Brazil reports 2,378 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has had 52,911 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,378 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 17,037,129 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 476,792, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies