The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 77 million people around the world and claimed more than 1.7 million lives. Here are the updates for December 22:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks back to her office after opening the House floor following an agreement on Covid-19 aid package, on Capitol Hill, Washington, US, December 21, 2020. (Reuters)

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted case since April 12



Taiwan's government has reported its first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 since April 12.



The individual who tested positive for Covid-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference.

US Congress approves $900B relief package



The US Senate has Monday passed an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy, while also funding federal government activities through September 2021.

The House of Representatives passed the measure earlier on Monday. It now heads to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

Thailand confirms 427 new infections

Thailand has confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood centre outbreak in a province near the capital Bangkok, the public health ministry has said.

The new cases include 397 migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand's coronavirus worst outbreak yet was confirmed at the weekend.

There were also 16 other local infections in several provinces which are linked to the same outbreak, plus 14 cases imported from abroad.

South Korea Korea orders ski resort, winter tourism shutdown

South Korea has moved to shut down all ski resorts and winter tourist spots in a bid to stop the novel coronavirus spreading as a third wave of the pandemic proves much tougher to contain in the densely populated region of the capital city.

From December 24 to January 3, the government will close ski facilities and tourist attractions, popular during the year-end season, said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, speaking during a televised briefing. Gatherings of more than four people will not be permitted, he said, while tighter anti-virus curbs will be imposed on restaurants to tamp down infections.

The announcement comes after Seoul and surrounding areas banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays with the country recording its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus on Monday.

South Korea reported 869 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, down from the daily record of 1,097 reported over the weekend. The new cases bring the nation's tally to 51,460 infections, with 722 deaths.

The rash of new cases has shaken a country that has for months been held up as a mitigation success story.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19,528 - RKI



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 19,528 to 1,530,180, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has showed.

The reported death toll rose by 731 to 27,006, the tally showed.

Malaysia buys AstraZeneca vaccines, seeks more from China, Russia



Malaysia has signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, and is in final talks with Chinese and Russian manufacturers to secure more, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country has already secured 12.8 million doses from its deal with Pfizer-BioNTech signed last month, as well as from its participation in the global COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"This means that we have secured vaccine supplies to cover 40 percent (of the population)," Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

Malaysia expects to buy enough supplies to inoculate 26.5 million people, or more than 80 percent of its people.

IMF unlocks $2B for Ecuador

The board of the International Monetary Fund has decided to immediately release $2 billion to help virus-hit Ecuador, the institution announced.

The money is being unlocked as part of an aid plan that totals $6.5 billion and extends over 27 months, the Washington-based lender said.

"The Ecuadorian economy is showing nascent signs of economic recovery after bottoming out in the second quarter," Antoinette Sayeh, IMF deputy managing director, said in a statement.

The number of new infections and virus-related deaths "have moderated compared to the high levels seen in the spring," she added.

Economic activity is expected to contract this year by 9.5 percent, an improvement over the 11 percent estimated earlier this year, according to the latest IMF projections.

However, "considerable risks" remain, noted the IMF, citing the lingering uncertainty about the depth and duration of the pandemic globally.

China reports 15 new cases; no new strains detected

Mainland China has recorded 15 new cases of Covid-19, compared with 23 the previous day, and will look to strengthen measures to prevent the arrival of a new strain of the coronavirus, the country's health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 13 of the new cases were imported. Two cases of local transmission were reported in the northeastern province of Liaoning.

Another 17 asymptomatic cases were reported on December 21, up from 15 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Feng Zijian, deputy director general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) told state broadcaster CCTV that no imports of a new coronavirus strain have been discovered, but the agency is closely monitoring its spread globally.

Feng said the CDC is studying ways to further strengthen prevention to shield against new strains.

Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total o f 86,867 coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

Majority of US House votes to pass Covid aid



A majority of the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives have voted to pass a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill, which is attached to federal agency spending needed to avert a government shutdown at midnight when existing money expires.

With the bill headed toward House passage, it would next be considered by the Senate, which is standing by in what is expected to be an overwhelming vote of approval.

China's Sinovac vaccine proves effective in Brazil trials

Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd's Covid-19 vaccine has shown to be effective in late-stage trials in Brazil, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people involved in the vaccine's development.

Sao Paulo state's Butantan Institute, which is organising the late-stage trials of Sinovac's vaccine CoronaVac in Brazil, said on Monday that any reports on the efficacy of the shot before a Wednesday announcement were "mere speculation."

Brazil is the first country to complete late-stage trials of CoronaVac, which is also being tested in Indonesia and Turkey, the Journal reported.

The results from the Brazil trials put CoronaVac above the 50 percent threshold that international scientists deem necessary to protect people, the Journal report said.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said it had certified the production standards of CoronaVac.

Anvisa has certified the quality of Sinovac's production standards, not the vaccine itself.

Mexico sees 5,370 new cases, 396 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 5,370 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 396 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,325,915 cases and 118,598 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Australia's New South Wales reports lowest rise in Covid-19 cases in five days

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has reported its lowest rise in new Covid-19 cases in five days, fuelling optimism that the spread of the virus from a fresh outbreak in Sydney has eased.

NSW reported eight new local Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours compared with 15 a day earlier.

A coronavirus cluster, detected in Sydney's northern beaches areas last week, has now grown to 90 cases as authorities battled to contain the flare-up in Australia's largest city just days before Christmas.

Authorities have placed the affected suburbs in lockdown until Wednesday.

Netherlands bans all flights from South Africa

The Netherlands has joined a range of nations banning flights from South Africa to stop the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.

The Dutch government said all passenger flights were banned with immediate effect until Jan. 1 at the latest.

An exception would be made for medical workers, it said, while cargo flights were also still allowed.

At least five countries and airlines, including Germany and Turkey, were reported to have banned flights to South Africa on Monday after a new genetic mutation of Covid-19 had been found there and is believed to be responsible for a recent surge in infections.

The Netherlands on Sunday already banned all passenger flights and ferries from Britain over the same issue.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies