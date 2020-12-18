Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 75 million people around the world and claimed more than 1.6 million lives. Here are updates for December 18:

FILE PHOTO: A tiny shopping basket filled with vials labeled "COVID-19 - Coronavirus Vaccine" and a medical syringe are placed on a Moderna logo in this illustration taken on November 29, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

US panel recommends emergency approval of Moderna vaccine

A US panel of experts has voted to recommend emergency approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for six million doses to start shipping as soon as this weekend.

The Food and Drug Administration is now expected to imminently grant an emergency use authorisation (EUA), which would make Moderna's vaccine the second to be approved in a Western country.

South Korea reports 1,062 new cases

South Korea has reported 1,062 new coronavirus cases, the second-highest since it confirmed its first infection in January, the Korea DiseaseControl and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily numbers were above 1,000 for the third straight day for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the KDCAdata showed.

Australia's New South Wales state reports 10 new local cases

Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW) has reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus as authorities battled to contain a new cluster in Sydney's northern coastal suburbs.

NSW State Premier Gladys Berejiklian flagged more restrictions might come if the outbreak was not brought under control in the next few days. She said no one should use public transport or visit supermarkets without masks.

"If we can get on top of this in the next two or three days, all of us will be able to have a much better Christmas," Berejiklian said.

Biden tests negative for Covid-19 after aide tests positive

US President-elect Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19, after an incoming White House adviser, Cedric Richmond, contracted the deadly respiratory disease, a spokeswoman for Biden said in a statement.

Richmond was not in close contact with Biden as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said.

Brazil daily deaths rise above 1,000 again

Brazil has recorded 1,092 new Covid-19 deaths, the highest number in over three months, according to data released by the nation's health ministry.

Brazil, which has the second deadliest outbreak behind the United States, also reported 69,826 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as daily infections rocket up once more after a brief lull.

Portugal imposes overnight curfew on New Year's Eve

An overnight curfew from 11 pm will come into force in Portugal on New Year's Eve, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said, as the country introduces measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus during the usually busy night.

"We have to totally cut out on New Year celebrations," Costa told reporters after a video meeting with ministers, adding that people would not be allowed to leave their homes between 1 pm and 5 am from January 1 to January 3.

