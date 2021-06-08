Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 3.75 million people and infected over 174 million globally. Here are the updates for June 8:

Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19, attends the WHO-China joint study news conference at a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 9, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Tuesday, June 8:

US report concludes Covid-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab

A report on the origins of Covid-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people familiar with the classified document.

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the report added.

Brazil sees over 1,000 new deaths

Brazil has had 37,156 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,010 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 16,984,218 cases since the pandemic began, while the death toll has risen to 474,414, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Mexico reports 881 new coronavirus cases



Mexico has reported 881 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 34 more fatalities, bringing total infections to 2,434,562 and the death toll to 228,838, according to Health Ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggests the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Haiti postpones constitutional referendum

Haiti has announced that it will postpone a constitutional referendum that had been scheduled for June 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but did not give a new date for the vote.

The decision was motivated by "difficulties" the electoral council faced as it tries "to assemble and train all the temporary staff for the realisation of the poll," said an official statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies