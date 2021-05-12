Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.3M people and infected nearly 160M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 12:

A man walks past burning pyres with people who died from Covid-19, on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, on May 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, May 12:

Indonesia study finds China's Sinovac vaccine effective in medical staff

China's Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine was 98 percent effective at preventing death and 96 percent effective at preventing hospitalisation among a group of inoculated Indonesian medical staff, a study conducted by the country's health ministry has found.

The findings were based on data from 120,000 healthcare workers in Jakarta who had received the vaccine between January and March this year, lead researcher and health official Pandji Dhewantara told a briefing on Wednesday.

Phase 3 trials of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, have produced varying results globally, but Pandji said the study found it also prevented symptomatic Covid-19 in 94 percent of the group.

"We see data from the taskforce that the incidence of morbidity and mortality for health workers tends to decrease," health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said at the news conference.

Turkey to ease restrictions post Eid holiday

Turkey will gradually ease lockdown restrictions after the Eid holiday as coronavirus cases and fatalities continue to ebb nationwide, the country's president has said.

"Hopefully, by bringing the pandemic under control, we will take normalisation steps in a controlled manner after Eid,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message on the eve of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday that will start on Thursday.

Erdogan said “good days are ahead even though we are having a bitter holiday due to the problems caused by the pandemic”.

Turkey began a 17-day lockdown on April 29 that will last until May 17, also covering this week’s Eid al-Fitr holidays.

The restrictions led to a drop in 80 of Turkey’s provinces on May 1-7, according to the latest Health Ministry statistics.

On Tuesday, Turkey confirmed a total of 14,497 cases, including 1,582 symptomatic patients, across the country.

The country’s overall case tally is now over 5.05 million, while the nationwide death toll stands at 43,589.

Norway will not use AstraZeneca vaccine, says daily VG

Norway will not resume the use of the Covid-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca as part of its inoculation programme due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects, newspaper VG has reported.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce at 1600GMT whether Norway will resume the use of the AstraZeneca shot, as well as the government's decision on Johnson & Johnson'sinoculation.

A government-appointed panel has recommended that Norway should drop both vaccines.

India's daily deaths rise by record 4,205

India has posted a record rise in deaths from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing its total fatalities past the 250,000 mark.

Deaths from Covid-19 swelled by 4,205, while daily coronavirus cases rose by 348,421, with India's overall caseload now surging past 23 million, according to health ministry data.

Many experts suspect the real numbers are much higher.

Taiwan says to tighten prevention steps for businesses

Taiwan Health Minister ChenShih-chung has said the government would tighten Covid-19 prevention measures in all business venues, which will have to close if they are unable to comply.

Taiwan has plenty of personal protective equipment supplies and people do not need to panic-buy them, he told reporters amid a rise in domestic infection figures.

The country reported 16 new domestic Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, amid a rise in cases which has unnerved the island and spooked the stock market.

China administered total of 342.7 mln doses of vaccines as of May 11

China has carried out about 9.7 million vaccinations against Covid-19 as of May 11, bringing the total number of doses administered to 342.70 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission.

Another Thai protest leader says has Covid-19 after weeks in jail

Another leader from Thailand's anti-government protest movement has tested positive for the coronavirus after spending eight weeks in jail pending trial on charges of insulting the country's powerful king.

Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who was released last week on bail after being held in pre-trial detention, said on her Twitter account that she was being treated in a hospital after testing positive for the virus after being released.

Two other protest leaders have tested positive to Covid-19 while in custody.

Germany's cases rise by 14,909

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 14,909 to 3,548,285, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 268 to 85,380, the tally showed.

Brazil reports 2,300 deaths

Brazil recorded 72,715 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,311 deaths from Covid-19, the country's health ministry has said.

Brazil has registered nearly 15.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 425,540, according to ministry data.

Mexico adds 234 more fatalities

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,897 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 234 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,368,393 and fatalities to 219,323.

Canada stops giving Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Canada’s largest province says it will stop giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns over blood clots.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr David Williams says the decision has been made out of an abundance of caution because of increased instances of a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the shot.

AstraZeneca is restricted in some European countries because of a potential link to extremely rare blood clots. In Canada, at least 12 cases have been confirmed out of more than two million doses given and three women have died.

Ontario says it has 49,280 doses of the shot remaining in the province out of over 707,000 received.

Netherlands to ease curbs

Dutch zoos and theme parks will be allowed to reopen next week under strict conditions and bars and cafes can extend the opening hours of their outdoor terraces if hospital and intensive care admissions continue to fall, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced.

Rutte said the country will move to the second phase of its gradual reemergence from a lockdown that has lasted months on May 19 if the numbers have declined by 20 percent from peaks in late April.

If they don't, the relaxation won't go ahead. But Rutte said he expects the current downward trends to continue and the easing of the lockdown to go ahead.

It is "step two with a pause button”, Rutte said in a nationally televised news conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies