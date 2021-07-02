Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 183 million people and killed over 3.9 million. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for July 2:

A Covid-19 sign is seen before the Germany vs Hungary match at Euro 2020 at Arena Munich, Munich, Germany June 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, July 2:

Sydney braces for rise in Covid-19 cases as Delta outbreak worsens

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), warned residents to brace an increase in Covid-19 infections over the next few days as it reported the biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases recorded so far this year.

Country-wide, Australia is fighting outbreaks of the highly infections Delta variant simultaneously in three state capital cities, meaning nearly half of all Australians are currently under strict orders to stay at home.

J&J says its single-shot Covid vaccine shows strong activity against Delta

Johnson & Johnson said that its single-shot vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the Delta variant, and other highly prevalent variants.

Data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the company said.

WHO sounds alarm over Euro 2020 as Covid cases soar



The World Health Organization (WHO) called for better monitoring of Euro 2020 football matches as Covid infections climb again in Europe, fuelled by the deadly Delta variant that is racing around the globe.

Hundreds of cases have been detected among spectators attending Euro games across the continent, with carriers of the Delta strain detected in Copenhagen, and infected Scots and Finns returning from London and Saint Petersburg respectively.

In a bid to boost protection, European football's governing body UEFA has cancelled all tickets sold to UK residents for Engl and's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome this weekend.

Brazil reports 65,163 new virus cases, 2,029 deaths

Brazil registered 65,163 new coronavirus cases and 2,029 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Thailand reports third day of record deaths



Thailand reported the third straight day of record coronavirus deaths, with 61 fatalities, as authorities struggle to tackle the country's latest wave of infections.

The Southeast Asian country has now recorded 2,141 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started. The Covid-19 task force also reported 6,087 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 270,921.

South Korea reports over 800 cases

South Korea's daily count of coronavirus cases topped 800, the highest since January 7, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing health authorities.

China reports 18 new infections



China reported 18 new cases of coronavirus on the mainland, compared with 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths from Covid-19.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 22, up from 19 a day earlier.

Mexico reports 6,081 new cases of Covid-19, 201 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 6,081 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 201 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,525,350 infections and 233,248 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent higher than the official count.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies