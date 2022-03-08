Insight

While economic and political sanctions against Russian aggression continue, arts and sports organisations are also imposing boycotts of Moscow.

Prominent performers are revoking show dates and putting pressure on Russia's art organisations.

Ukraine's culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko has joined gallery owners, artists, musicians, actors and film directors, calling for tougher, broader cultural sanctions by signing a petition.

They have called on international institutions to halt artistic and cultural agreements with Russia, terminate ties with Russian nationals on advisory boards, and prohibit Russian participation in significant art events.

Russia is also encountering a major sporting fallout, including being punted out of this year’s football World Cup and calling for a global ban from competitions.

Here is a breakdown of some of the artists, athletes, cultural and sports organisations that are hitting back at Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Eurovision

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on February 25 that Russia has been excluded from participating in the contest this year.

This May, no performers representing the nation will be permitted to compete.

The EBU has issued the statement below regarding Russia's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022



Find it online here➡️https://t.co/5xXIYUNmXO#Eurovision #ESC2022 pic.twitter.com/OGjQKtiZfm — EBU (@EBU_HQ) February 25, 2022

''The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,'' the EBU confirmed in a statement.

Previously, Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands have called for Russia to be banned from Eurovision. The Finnish government stated that they would not send a representative to the contest in case of Russia's participation.

The European Film Academy (EFA)

On March 1, The festival decided to boycott Russian films, supporting a public petition of the Ukrainian Film Academy for the international boycott of Russian cinema, including showings on the international film circuit.

"We acknowledge and appreciate those brave filmmakers in Russia who stand up against this war. But in view of a brutal and unjustified attack, we have to stand with our sisters and brothers in Ukraine whose lives are at risk,'' the EFA said in a statement.

Cannes

The 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held in France on May 17-28, will not accept an official delegation from Moscow.

The organisers of one of the most crucial events in the film industry stated that they support the people of Ukraine and condemn the Russian Federation.

The Cannes Film Festival wishes to express its full support for the Ukrainian people.



Read the official press release ► https://t.co/eulIg6WM6d pic.twitter.com/cAyMEJHzjv — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 1, 2022

"Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government," according to a statement from Cannes.

The Metropolitan Opera

The most well-known opera house in the US, New York's Metropolitan Opera, declared that it will not work with Russian artists or institutions that back President Vladimir Putin until the country's invasion ends.

"While we believe strongly in the warm friendship and cultural exchange that has long existed between the artists and artistic institutions of Russia and the United States, we can no longer engage with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him," said Peter Gelb, general manager of the Metropolitan Opera on March 3.

On Monday, March 14, the Met will present A Concert for Ukraine, a benefit performance to support Ukrainian citizens under attack, with all proceeds going to support relief efforts. Tickets go on sale Wed, March 9 at 12PM ET.



Learn more: https://t.co/ZyKLsxs9DL pic.twitter.com/2JuEWCmnOs — Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) March 7, 2022

Formula 1

The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September 25 was cancelled.

The Formula 1 team has announced that the race in Sochi has been officially removed from the 2022 calendar after world champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel publicly proclaimed their resistance to driving in the race.

Formula 1 has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoterhttps://t.co/67IUOS3nhl — Formula 1 (@F1) March 3, 2022

“I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country,” Vettel said.

“When a country is at war, it’s not right to run there,” Verstappen added.

International Olympic Committee

The IOC urged international sports federations and sports competitions to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing at events '' to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.''

IOC Executive Board recommends no participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officialshttps://t.co/XZyLIi11XR — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 28, 2022

The committee also demanded the Russian and Belarusian flags and national anthems be banned from the organisations while deciding to withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons who currently have high-ranking positions in the government of the Russian Federation including President Putin.

''The IOC EB reaffirms its full solidarity with the Ukrainian Olympic Community. They are in our hearts and thoughts. The IOC EB commits to continue and strengthen its efforts for humanitarian assistance.''

Football

On Monday, FIFA, football’s governing body, announced that foreign players and coaches contracted with Russian teams can suspend their contracts and transfer elsewhere temporarily.

About 100 top players now signed to Russian clubs will be able to put their contracts on hold beginning Thursday and sign with other teams until the end of the European season.

FIFA adopts temporary employment and registration rules to address several issues in relation to war in Ukraine



▶️ https://t.co/odNLmadIcs pic.twitter.com/SvLubX3Z5c — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) March 7, 2022

Previously, FIFA and UEFA have barred Russian national and clubs teams from their competitions “until further notice” after a joint meeting.

UEFA also stated that it is halting its collaboration with Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant, for which it was estimated to be paying around $45 million-per-season in a contract that was set to expire in 2024.

Paralympic games

Russian and Belarussian competitors have been forbidden from competing in the Winter Paralympics in Beijing after the decision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The decision came a day after the IPC permitted athletes from the two countries to contend as neutrals on Wednesday, asserting that the governing body had pursued its guidelines and that "athletes were not the aggressors."

Source: TRT World