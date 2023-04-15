Fast News

Campaigners and animal rights groups argue that the popular jump horse race is too dangerous, having resulted in the death of multiple horses over the years.

Several protesters were arrested before the start of the race. (AP)

Animal rights protestors have held up the world's greatest steeplechase the Grand National at Aintree racecourse in Merseyside, England to evoke memories of the 1993 horse race that was declared null and void.

Activist group Animal Rights had vowed their "biggest action yet" to cancel the Grand National by forming a human barricade across the racecourse on Saturday.

Several had been arrested prior to the race but some still made it onto the course at the second fence and further down the course - others were caught in a layby. The race was meant to go off at 1615 GMT.

The 39 runners were in the paddock, but after the delay were sent back to the pre-parade ring whilst the jockeys were kept in the weighing room.

As the protestors were being led away - loudly jeered by spectators out on the course - the jockeys were given the green light to come out.

"It is disappointing for everyone. It is the people's race. It is Liverpool's race," trainer Nicky Henderson told broadcaster ITV.

"Horses understand when they are going to race. To keep them in this sort of atmosphere is not good for them."

Peter Scudamore - who rode in the 1993 race - said it was part and parcel of the sport.

"It's part of what we have got to go through. It is what it is," said Scudamore, whose girlfriend Lucinda Russell saddles the fancied Corach Rambler.

"I wish people would see the care the staff give to them."

In 1993 animal rights activists staged a protest near the first fence, resulting in two false starts and the race void.

According to UK-based animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports, three horses have died so far this week.

READ MORE: Daylight! Spanish athlete emerges after living 500 days in a cave

BREAKING



We are saddened to hear of a third horse death at the #GrandNational.



Rest in peace, #HillSixteen



Take action for horses: https://t.co/T5cWKYCtO4



Read more: https://t.co/egeJxZXIQR#TimeForChange pic.twitter.com/NUxOLerCDc — League Against Cruel Sports (@LeagueACS) April 15, 2023

Safety concerns

The Grand National is one of the most famous and biggest jump races for horses and riders in the world.

It's a hugely popular event and about 600 million people watch it on TV all around the world.

The race is part of a three-day race meeting with more than 150,000 people attending.

During the three-day event, more than 20 different races take place.

In the biggest race - the Grand National - horses have to complete two laps of the course, covering four-and-a-half miles and jumping 30 fences.

Campaigners and animal rights charities have often complained that the Grand National isn't safe for the horses involved and that the race is too dangerous.

In both 2011 and 2012, two horses died racing in the Grand National. In 2022, two horses died after being injured in the Grand National race.

Over the last 30 years, the Protection of Cruelty to Animals has been involved with discussions, research and reviews that have helped make the race safer.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan sneakers sell for record $2.2 million at Sotheby's auction

Source: TRTWorld and agencies