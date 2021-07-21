Fast News

It will be the third time Australia hosts the games, after Sydney 2000 Olympics and Melbourne 1956.

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan March 13, 2020. (Reuters)

The Olympics are set to go back to Australia after 32 years as the city of Brisbane was picked to host the 2032 games.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the river city as the host, making it the first to win the Games unopposed since Los Angeles in 1984.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in by video link before the vote.

The announcement was greeted by cheers from the Brisbane delegates at the IOC session and fireworks were set off in the Australian city where people had gathered to await the vote.

Brisbane had been proposed as the single candidate for 2032 by the IOC's 15-strong executive board in June.

The city is the first winner in a new bidding format that lets the IOC approach potential candidates and pick them uncontested before the seven-year advance mandated in Olympic contests.

The decision means the IOC has now secured hosts for the next three Summer Olympics, with Paris holding the 2024 games and Los Angeles hosting them in 2028.

Olympic events will be staged across the state of Queensland, including in Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies