Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan hits a blazing century to set up a 36-run win over Australia as reigning champions suffer their first defeat of this year's tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan (117) smashed his 17th ODI century and forged significant partnerships with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (57) to power India to a commanding 352-5. (Reuters)

India's top order fired in unison and their bowlers produced a tidy display to beat reigning world champions Australia by 36 runs in a thrilling World Cup match at the Oval on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan (117) smashed his 17th ODI century and forged significant partnerships with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (57) and skipper Virat Kohli (82) to power India to a commanding 352-5.

Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed India's win as the "perfect game." (AP)

Several frontline Australia batsmen got good starts but none could bat deep enough to see them home as they were all out for 316 in exactly 50 overs.

Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) scored the bulk of the runs for Australia, who tasted their first defeat after wins against Afghanistan and West Indies earlier in the tournament.

India's new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-50) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-61) shared six wickets between them while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 2-62.

India's total meant Australia were left needing to surpass Ireland's 329 for seven against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match. (Reuters)

'Perfect game for us'

Delighted Kohli hailed India's win as the "perfect game".

"A top, top win for us - especially after losing the (one-day international) series (against Australia) in India," said the skipper. "We had a point to prove.

"The opening partnership was outstanding...It was the perfect game for us."

Australia captain Aaron Finch conceded his side had been "outplayed."

"They got 120 runs off the last 10 overs which is a lot. We didn't bowl our best stuff and struggled to get wickets early on which was the key.

"It was just one of those games, they just outplayed us."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies