Michy Batshuayi gets Belgium off to a winning start at the World Cup with the only goal in a 1-0 success over Canada, moving his team top of Group F.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada. (AP)

Keeper Thibaut Courtois has shown his class as Belgium made the most of Canada's woeful finishing to win their opening World Cup Group F game 1-0 thanks to a Michy Batshuayi goal.

Courtois saved Alphonso Davies's weak early penalty and made a couple of other good saves on Wednesday as Canada pushed for their first goal at a World Cup on their return to the tournament for the first time since 1986.

Belgium, without injured striker Romelu Lukaku, went ahead on the stroke of halftime courtesy of Batshuayi's half-volley from Toby Aldeweireld's long pass.

Roberto Martinez's side, third at the 2018 World Cup, regained their composure after the break and held on to move top of the group on three points, two ahead of Croatia and Morocco who drew 0-0.

Source: Reuters