World number one Novak Djokovic, returning to Grand Slam action for the first time since his US Open disqualification, eases past Sweden's Mikael Ymer, ranked 80, in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic next faces Ricardas Berankis. (AFP)

Novak Djokovic's bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice got off to a straight forward start at Roland Garros as a "double bounce" row prompted calls for video replays to be introduced in tennis.

World number one Djokovic, returning to Grand Slam action on Tuesday for the first time since his US Open disqualification, eased past Sweden's Mikael Ymer, ranked 80, in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 6-3.

It was his 32nd win in 33 matches in 2020 and kept him on course for a second French Open title following his 2016 triumph, and 18th career major.

"It's always a pleasure to return to Paris on Philippe Chatrier, this important court. The atmosphere is a little different this year with few fans but I remain motivated to win the title," said Djokovic, only one of two men to have defeated 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in 15 years in Paris.

Djokovic, who suffered no immediate hangover from his US Open controversy by quickly wrapping up a record 36th Masters title in Rome on the eve of Roland Garros, next faces Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.

Football-style VAR system sought

The 33-year-old is in the second round for a record-equalling 16th time, matching Guillermo Vilas and Nadal.

On the other hand, Kristina Mladenovic called for a football-style VAR system to be introduced in tennis after her opponent profited from a double bounce to help knock the Frenchwoman out of her home Grand Slam.

Mladenovic was 5-1 up and with a set point against Laura Siegemund when the German scooped a winner despite the ball appearing to bounce twice. The incident was missed by chair umpire Eva Asderaki.

World number 44 Mladenovic pleaded in vain before Siegemund took full advantage, racing into the next round with a 7-5, 6-3 win.

'Replace human with camera'

"It would be great to have that," said Mladenovic when asked if video replays should be introduced.

"It'd be a pity to replace a human with a camera but to err is human. I don't see how the umpire could not see it. Unfortunately, she continues at Roland Garros but I do not."

"If in that call, I'm coming running full speed, if in that call I say, 'Oh, it was a double bounce,' and later I see on the video it was not, I would be angry at myself. So I think in that situation, that was a close call," she said.

"That's what the umpire is there for. I think she has better chances than me to see what has happened exactly."

