Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia meet for the 56th time on Sunday in a Roland Garros final blockbuster with history on the line for both men. (AFP Archive)

Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open but Sunday’s final offers him a chance to dethrone the claycourt king.

The 33-year-old Serb leads their extraordinary rivalry 29-26 but Nadal has won six of their seven clashes at Roland Garros, including the 2012 and 2014 finals.

Djokovic won their last encounter on the Parisian clay, however, in the 2015 quarter-finals and believes the final match offers him an opportunity to get the better of the Spaniard again even if he says playing Nadal on clay remains the toughest challenge in tennis.

"Obviously the conditions are different than the ones that we are used to playing in May and June," Djokovic told reporters after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets on Friday.

'He’s still there, he’s Rafa, he’s in the finals'

"I think that could be a better chance for me, obviously the ball not bouncing as high over the shoulder as he likes it usually. I mean, look, regardless of the conditions, he’s still there, he’s Rafa, he’s in the finals, we’re playing on clay," Djokovic said.

Had it not been for Djokovic's default at the US Open for striking a line judge with a ball swatted away in frustration during a fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta, the Serbian might have been starting Sunday's showdown with 18 Grand Slam titles, one behind Nadal and two short of Roger Federer.

Victory would see him close the gap but defeat would leave him three shy of both of them in the race for ‘greatest of all time’ status.

The stakes are huge, but Djokovic says it is not the biggest match he has played in his career.

Bonsoir à tous ! Et merci pour le soutien !!!

Happy to be back in the final of @rolandgarros

Thanks for all the messages, the support !!!

Gracias por todo el apoyo. Aquí estamos, feliz por estar en la final una vez más 😉💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6DXOINUN2S — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 9, 2020

'I am extremely motivated'

"Finals of a Grand Slam is always huge," the world number one said.

"But I don’t think it’s the biggest match that I have ever played in my life. I think there were some bigger ones.

"In terms of importance, I mean, if I have to compare, even though I don’t like, probably the first Wimbledon final that I actually played against him (in 2011). Wimbledon was always the one that I wanted to win as a kid and dreamed of winning.

"That’s probably the one that stands out. And the French Open 2016 against Andy Murray here. Every French Open final that I played was the match of my life before I actually won it.

"This is the (Grand Slam) that I won the least, so of course I am extremely motivated to try to get my hands on another one."

Nadal to fire all cylinders

Nadal is cautious of reading too much into his smooth progress in Paris or his overall 17-7 clay court record over Djokovic.

"Different circumstances, different kind of tournament and different situation," said Nadal ahead of their ninth clash in a Grand Slam final.

"The only thing I know is to play against Novak, I need to play my best. Without playing my best tennis, the situation is very difficult.

"I know that this is a court where I have been playing well for such a long time, so that helps.

"He is one of the toughest opponents possible."

