Routine disinfecting rituals ahead of English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on November 21, 2020. (AFP)

The English Premier League says eight people have tested positive in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said on Monday that those who tested positive will now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 16 November and Sunday 22 November, 1,530 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19," the league said in a statement.

A total of 76 people have tested positive for the virus in 12 rounds of testing this season.

There have been more than 1.5 million Covid-19 infections and over 55,000 deaths in the United Kingdom.

Source: Reuters