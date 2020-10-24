Fast News

The victim was a developmentally disabled woman Stubblefield had contacted through a nanny website.

Stubblefield was convicted Monday, July 27, 2020, of the rape of a developmentally disabled woman after, prosecutors said, he lured the victim to his home with the promise of a babysitting job. (AP)

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life for raping a woman at his home in 2015.

KRON-TV reported the news on Thursday, citing the Santa Clara District Attorneys office.

Stubblefield, 49, was convicted July 27 of raping a developmentally disabled woman in his Morgan Hill, California, home.

The jury found Stubblefield guilty of rape by force using a firearm, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment following a nine-month trial.

Prosecutors alleged that Stubblefield raped the woman, then 31, after he initially contacted her through a nanny website, saying he was in need of a babysitter for his children.

Stubblefield played in the NFL for the 49ers (1993-97, 2001-02), the then-Washington Redskins (1998-2000) and the then-Oakland Raiders (2003).

He helped San Francisco win the Super Bowl after the 1994 season. Stubblefield made the Pro Bowl in 1994, 1995 and 1997, and he was selected an All-Pro in 1997 when he registered a career-high 15 sacks.

In 154 career games (149 starts), he recorded 434 tackles, 53.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

San Francisco made Stubblefield a first-round draft pick (26th overall) out of Kansas in 1993.

Source: Reuters