Fast News

A memo obtained by Europe 1 radio details warning issued by DGSI that neo-Nazi and hooligan groups could provoke confrontations against fans of Morocco.

Several neo-Nazi accounts on social media reportedly spoke of a "civil confrontation between the two nations." (AA)

France's domestic intelligence agency has warned of possible riots after the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco in Qatar.

In a memo obtained by radio station Europe 1 and published on Wednesday, the Direction Generale de la Securite Interieure (DGSI) also said that the presence of ultra-rightists on the streets could add to the chaos.

On social media, several neo-Nazi accounts reportedly spoke of a "civil confrontation between the two nations."

According to Europe 1, in Strasbourg, several dozen members of the "Strasbourg Offender," a hooligan group made up of neo-Nazis, Identitarians and ultra-nationalists were said to be planning to take to the streets of the city centre after the match to "patrol" and "restore order."

The radio station quotes an unnamed source from the security authorities as saying, "It's not possible (to expect) that there won't be any incidents."

Europe 1 also quoted the DGSI as saying: "The unprecedented path (Morocco) is triggering unprecedented enthusiasm."

READ MORE: 'Formidable opponents': Giant-slayers Morocco to face France at World Cup

"Symbol of pan-Arabism"

The Moroccan team has become a "symbol of pan-Arabism," the authorities continue. Fans from "working-class neighbourhoods now focused mainly on the exploits of the Moroccan team."

Further, the DGSI is said to state in its memo that, "if Morocco wins, the riots could intensify and spread to other areas with strong Algerian or Tunisian representation, especially to problematic neighbourhoods that were not affected in the previous match."

Police in Corsica are also said to have received a number of witness statements alleging that young Corsicans repeatedly attacked Moroccan fans celebrating Morocco's victory over Portugal on December 10.

According to the report, a dozen young Corsican nationalists allegedly kicked Moroccan vehicles while chanting racist slogans in Corsican such as "Arabi Fora" - "Arabs out."

READ MORE: 'Continental history': Reaction to Morocco conquering Portugal in World Cup

Source: AA