The 32-year-old Bale will join LAFC as a free agent with his contract due to end this summer as the signing is expected to be announced "within a few days."

The Welshman has scored 139 goals in his club career with 39 goals in 106 internationals for Wales. (AP Archive)

Wales forward Gareth Bale has confirmed his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC (LAFC) following his departure from LaLiga champions Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old, who signed for Spanish giants Real from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then-record transfer fee of $105.54 million (100 million euros), made the announcement on Sunday.

He is set to join as a free agent with his contract due to end this summer.

Bale confirmed the move with a tweet Saturday, writing, “See you soon, Los Angeles," alongside a video of himself in an LAFC jersey and hat.

Bale enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Real, winning three LaLiga titles, five Champions League crowns, three Club World Cups and the Spanish Cup, although his time at the club was marred by injuries.

The Welshman will likely be best remembered for scoring twice, including a stunning overhead kick, in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool.

He also netted a superb winner against Barcelona in the 2014 Copa del Rey final.

Debut against local rivals

Bale was often targeted by the Spanish media, who labelled him a "parasite" after he missed Real's 4-0 home loss to Barcelona in March immediately before appearing for Wales, and he was jeered by some fans during a league game in April.

He led Wales to a first World Cup finals since 1958 as they beat Ukraine 1-0 in their playoff in Cardiff earlier this month.

The Welshman will join Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini who signed for LAFC this month after his departure from Juventus.

The secondary transfer window in the US opens on July 7, with a report on the official MLS website saying Bale and Chiellini could make their debuts against local rivals LA Galaxy the following day.

Source: Reuters