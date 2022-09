Fast News

Fifth seed Ons Jabeur dominates semi-final against Caroline Garcia, winning 6-1, 6-3 in just 1hr 6min. In another semi-final, No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek beats No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Jabeur, 28, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in US Open final. (AFP)

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has demolished Caroline Garcia in straight sets to become the first African woman in history to reach the final of the US Open.

Fifth seed Jabeur dominated Garcia from start to finish of a one-sided semi-final on Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning 6-1, 6-3 in just 1hr 6min.

Jabeur, who also made history as the first African woman to reach the final of Wimbledon in July, will play either world number one Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Saturday's final.

Jabeur improved to 6-0 in semifinals this season and earned her tour-leading 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021.

The No. 91 came to the quarterfinals this week when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

Swiatek downs Sabalenka

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to set up a US Open final showdown with Jabeur.

Two-time French Open champion Swiatek came from behind to defeat sixth-seed Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her maiden US Open final.

