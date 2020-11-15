Fast News

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wins 7th Formula One championship to equal Michael Schumacher's record, with three races of season remaining.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crosses the finish line to win the race, Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey, on November 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Britain's Lewis Hamilton has taken a record-equalling seventh world championship and has become Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven titles in style, lapping sole title rival and team-mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare Sunday afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions, and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

Race held in Istanbul

The 14th round of the 2020 F1 season was held in Turkey's largest metropolis of Istanbul. Turkey hosted a Grand Prix for the first time since 2011.

The race took place at the Intercity Istanbul Park in Tuzla district, located on the city's Asian side.

Welcome back @F1!



Istanbul has been missing the incredible sound of F1 cars.

Following a nine-year break, we are ready to host the 8th #TurkishGP🇹🇷 on Sunday.



We wish good luck to all the drivers and teams racing at one of the best circuits in the world. pic.twitter.com/TGhkcjsMaA — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) November 13, 2020

