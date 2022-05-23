Fast News

Former world number one Naomi Osaka says she is "leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances."

The ATP and WTA tours last week removed ranking points from Wimbledon after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine. (AA)

Former world number one Naomi Osaka is prepared to boycott Wimbledon over the decision to strip the Grand Slam tournament of ranking points, admitting: "I'm leaning towards not playing".

"I would say the decision is kind of affecting my mentality going into grass, like I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there," said Osaka on Monday after her 7-5, 6-4 loss to Amanda Anisimova in the French Open first round.

"I'm leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances. I'm the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up," added the four-time major winner.

"The intention of this measure was good, but the execution is all over the place. I'm sure there will be a bit of back and forth with the whole point situation. Then I guess I'll make my decision."

'Wimbledon is like an exhibition'

"I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition," said Osaka, who has never got beyond the third round at the All England Club.

Wimbledon chiefs branded the move by the two tours, which threatens to reduce the sport's most prestigious tennis tournament to the status of an exhibition event, as "disproportionate".

Defending champion Novak Djokovic would lose 2,000 points and his world number one spot as a result.

World number one Iga Swiatek, who wore a ribbon in the colours of Ukraine for her first round win on Monday, said she was happy to still play Wimbledon, with or without points.

"I'm okay with playing without points. It's Wimbledon. It's one of the most important tournaments in the season," said Swiatek.

"But it would be nice if the people who are making decisions were making decisions that are going to stop Russia's aggression."

Source: AFP