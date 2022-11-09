Fast News

The commemorative banknotes reflect the Qatari civilisation and cultural heritage, says Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed.

FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to open in the Gulf country later this month. (Twitter/@GulfTimes_QATAR)

Qatar's Central Bank has issued commemorative coins and banknotes of the FIFA World Cup 2022, set to open in the Gulf country later this month.

“The issuance of commemorative coins represents a fundamental contribution from the banking sector to the success of the historic event,” Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed said in a ceremony marking the issuance on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Qatar World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd

The currency with the World Cup trophy and Qatar 2022 logo has a picture of Lusail Stadium on one side with Al Bayt Stadium on the opposite side. The two stadiums are the venues for the opening and the final World Cup match.

Also found in the background of the banknote is the Qatar National emblem, skyline, a dhow and Zubara fort.

“The commemorative banknotes reflect the Qatari civilisation and cultural heritage,” bin Mohammed said.

READ MORE: Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

Wednesday’s ceremony was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino along with a host of Qatari officials and foreign ambassadors to Doha.

Qatar is set to host World Cup from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18, becoming the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organize the global tournament.

Source: AA