Svetlana Kuznetsova pulled out of Auckland Classic due to a viral illness, while Jelena Ostapenko withdrew for "personal reasons."

Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, reacts after defeating Alison Riske, of the United States, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, August 29, 2019, in New York. (AP)

Former Grand Slam champions Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jelena Ostapenko have pulled out of this week's Auckland Classic, organisers confirmed on Monday.

Russian Kuznetsova, 34, was set to face Serena Williams at the event, a traditional warmup for the Australian Open, but pulled out due to a viral illness, while 22-year-old Ostapenko withdrew for "personal reasons".

It is another setback for the tournament, which who saw US Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraw with a knee issue.

🔔 Due to the withdrawal of Ostapenko

& Kuznetsova, two lucky losers have found spots in the main draw.



Congratulations to Li, Lepchenko, Minnen, & Giorgi on qualifying & to Arconada & Bonaventure on their lucky loser additions.



Updated draw - https://t.co/C7ED3yHZD3 pic.twitter.com/mR9TVV8HL3 — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) January 6, 2020

"Due to the withdrawal of Ostapenko and Kuznetsova, two lucky losers have found spots in the main draw," organisers said on Twitter with American Usue Maitane Arconada and Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure the fortunate pair.

Williams will now face Italy's Camila Giorgi while Latvian Ostapenko's first-round opponent, Laura Siegemund of Germany, takes on Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

Source: Reuters