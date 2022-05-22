Fast News

Woods, in his second start after a car crash 15 months ago nearly cost him his right leg, appeared dejected and in pain as he trudged off the 18th green at Southern Hill Country Club.

Tiger Woods waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (AP)

Tiger Woods, who limped to a nine-over par 79 in the third round of the PGA Championship, has withdrawn from the event, the tournament announced.

“Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship," PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a statement.

"We admire Tiger’s valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries.”

The 15-time major winner hesitated to commit to playing Sunday's final round at Southern Hills after the third-worst major round of his career, saying his surgically repaired right leg was sore after walking the course.

The last time Woods withdrew from a tournament was in 2019 prior to the second round of the Northern Trust.

It is the first time he has withdrawn from a major since the US Open in 1995.

Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash but made an incredible return last month at the Masters and shared 47th, walking all 72 holes at hilly Augusta National.

The 46-year-old American shot 69 on Friday to make the cut after an opening 74 at the PGA.

But the former world number one was clearly struggling on Saturday, limping through the third round on his right leg.

Asked later if he expected to play on Sunday, Woods was non-committal, telling reporters: "Well, I'm sore ... we'll do some work and see how it goes."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies