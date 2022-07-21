Fast News

The foreign minister rejects "authorised and unauthorised statements regarding Türkiye" in this connection, accusing the PKK terrorist group of spreading propaganda.

Cavusoglu said Türkiye will continue its fight against terrorism in line with international law, only targeting terrorist organisations. (AP)

Türkiye did not carry out any attack against civilians in northern Iraq's Duhok province, the country's foreign minister has said.

"According to the information we received from the Turkish Armed Forces, we did not carry out any attack against civilians," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday in a live interview with the Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber.

Cavusoglu's remarks came a day after an attack in Duhok’s Zakho district killed eight people.

In a statement released after Wednesday's attack, the Turkish Foreign Ministry asked Iraqi government officials not to make statements on the Duhok attack "under the influence of rhetoric and propaganda" of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Cavusoglu said the PKK's propaganda in Iraq comes at a time when Türkiye is about to launch a new operation in northern Syria and that Iraqi authorities must not fall into the trap of the terror groups.

Turkish security sources also rejected the reports "in support of the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK" — which claimed that the civilians lost their lives due to "shelling" by Turkish forces.

"We have announced that we can co-operate with the Iraqi authorities after the treacherous attack that we think was carried out by terrorist organisations. We reject both authorised and unauthorised statements regarding Türkiye," Cavusoglu said.

Türkiye, he said, has always supported the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria and will continue its fight against terrorism in line with international law, only targeting the terrorist organisations.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies