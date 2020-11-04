Fast News

In its more than 30-year terror campaign the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible of the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Five PKK terrorists were killed by Turkish Armed Forces in the Hakkari Semdinli border area, according to Turkey's Ministry of Defence. (Twitter/@tcsavunma)

Turkish Armed Forces have killed five PKK terrorists who had killed a civilian construction worker and injured two others.

The terrorist group had targeted the construction workers in Derecik district of Hakkari province, southeastern Turkey.

Turkey's Defence Ministry condemned the attack, offered condolences to the killed worker and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Turkish Armed Forces launched land and air operations in retaliation to the attack and killed five PKK terrorists in Semdinli district of Hakkari, including those who attacked the construction workers.

READ MORE: A PKK attack in southern Turkey reveals a new approach to terror

1/ Şemdinli Balkayalar bölgesinde etkisiz hale getirilen 5 PKK’lı teröristin, Derecik bölgesinde yol yapım çalışması yapan ve evine ekmek götürmekten başka amacı olmayan masum işçi kardeşlerimize saldıran terörist gruptan olduğu belirlendi. pic.twitter.com/AOjG7NK0ab — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 4, 2020

Five captured over 2016 terror attack

A Turkish court on Wednesday remanded in custody five PKK suspects for a deadly terror attack in a central province of Turkey in 2016.

Among the suspects was Ferhat Tekiner, who was brought back to the country from Iraq in an operation by Turkish intelligence, while the four others were arrested in Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

Tekiner, codenamed Firat/Botan, was nabbed in northern Iraq in the operation conducted by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization in cooperation with the police, according to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

On December 17, 2016, a suicide car bomb attack hit a public bus carrying soldiers on a weekly off in the central Kayseri province, martyring 15 officers and wounding 54 others.

Tekiner was the terrorist who delivered the vehicle he stole to Kenan Cicek, codenamed Kendal/Deniz, the perpetrator of the attack.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible of the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE: Are PKK-linked terrorists fighting alongside Armenia in occupied-Karabakh?

Source: AA