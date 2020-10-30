Fast News

The United States has hailed diplomacy between uneasy neighbours Greece and Turkey following a major earthquake, saying it is ready to assist the NATO allies.

Search and rescue work continues in debris of buildings located in the Bayrakli district of Izmir, Turkey, on October 31, 2020. (AA)

Condolences have poured in from countries around the world after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted Turkey's Aegean region.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered condolences to Greece and Turkey on Friday after an earthquake that has killed at least 21 people across both countries and injured hundreds more.

"Jill and I send our prayers to the people of Greece and Turkey following today’s earthquake," Biden wrote on Twitter, referring to his wife. "We’re grateful for the brave rescuers saving others, and for the governments of Greece and Turkey putting aside their differences to support each other."

He is the first presidential candidate to offer condolences to the countries as they recover from the devastating temblor.

US President Donald Trump has yet to weigh in, but Robert O'Brien, his national security advisor offered condolences and US support in a message similar to Biden's, lauding the solidarity shown by Greek and Turkish officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replied earlier on Friday to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who said on Twitter he called the Turkish leader to voice Athens' condolences and to pledge solidarity as the countries recover from the devastating temblor.

"I offer my condolences to all of Greece on behalf of myself and the Turkish people. Turkey, too, is always ready to help Greece heal its wounds," Erdogan said. "That two neighbours show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life."

Condolences from all over the world

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman in a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu offered his support if needed.

Kosovo's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla also called Cavusoglu and wished speedy recovery to the wounded.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias offered his support in a phone call to Cavusoglu and the two minister agreed to stay in touch, according to diplomatic sources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by the powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Izmir province.

Pakistan also extended condolences over the loss of lives.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said their thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this natural calamity.

"Pakistan stands ready to provide all possible support and assistance to "our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief," it added.

‘Full solidarity’

Foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Iran, Finland, Georgia, Canada and Spain also called Cavusoglu to convey their messages of support.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter: "After the severe #earthquake in the Aegean, my thoughts are with the people in Greece and Turkey, with the injured and the families of the victims.”

Jean-Yves Le Drian, French foreign minister, also took to Twitter after the earthquake to show “full solidarity with the Greek and Turkish populations, saying: “We stand by them and are ready to help”.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also offered assistance to both countries.

"Distressed to see the scenes of destruction caused by the terrible earthquake in the Aegean Sea today. Our thoughts are with all those affected and the UK stands ready to support our Turkish and Greek friends," UK's Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter.

Spain's foreign ministry also expressed its support and solidarity to the people of Greece and Turkey in the face of the tragic consequences of the powerful earthquake that hit the Greek island of Samos and to the Turkish province of Izmir.

"Belgium stands in solidarity with Turkey Flag of Turkey and Greece Flag of Greece following the #earthquake this afternoon in the #Aegean sea. Belgium is ready to provide assistance," Belgian foreign ministry said on Twitter.

"Italy expresses its sympathy and solidarity to the people of Greece and of Turkey, struck today by a strong #earthquake in the Aegean Sea. Condolences to the families of the victims and their loved ones and wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded," Italian foreign ministry wrote. "We express condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

'Tragic events'

Jeyhun Bayramov, the Azerbaijani foreign minister, said he was deeply saddened by the news of earthquake in Izmir, adding: "We are standing next to brotherly Turkey in these difficult times."

Hashim Tachi, Kosovo’s president, said that he was deeply saddened by “tragic events” in Izmir, Turkey.

“Our thoughts are with the families of victims and the injured. #Kosovo stands by the people and the Government of Turkey at this difficult time,” he said in a Twitter post.

Kosovo’s premier Avdullah Hoti also shared Kosovo’s solidarity with those affected by the earthquake.

Albanian President Ilir Meta said in a Twitter post: “The Albanian people and myself stand by the friendly Turkish and Greek peoples, wishing to face this difficult situation and ease the pain of the families who have lost their loved ones.”

Sefik Dzaferovic, Bosniak member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, sent a letter of condolences to Turkish President Erdogan, in which he wrote: “We offer our condolences to those who lost their lives in the earthquake and we wish a quick recovery to those who were injured. Our prayers are with our Turkish brothers.”

Andrej Plenkovic, Croatia’s prime minister, expressed his solidarity with Turkey and Greece.

“We deeply regret the tragic loss of life and the damage caused, and wish a quick recovery to those who were injured. Croatia is available to provide assistance,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Sweden Ann Linde and Maltese Foreign Minister Affarijiet Barranin also expressed solidarity with Turkey and Greece.

Tedros Adhanom, the head of World Health Organization (WHO), said the world health body is closely following the unfolding situation in Greece and Turkey after the earthquake.

'Heartfelt sympathies'

Diplomatic missions in Turkey also expressed solidarity in the wake of the earthquake.

"After the #earthquake in Izmir, our thoughts are with the victims and their families!" the German Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter.

"The Embassy expresses its sorrow for the loss of life and suffering caused by the #earthquake near #Izmir," the US Embassy said on Twitter.

The French Embassy in Ankara also wished a speedy recovery for Izmir.

The Russian Embassy also shared their best wishes and hoped there would be no loss of life.

"The Head of EU Delegation to Turkey Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut sends his heartfelt sympathies to all people affected by today's earthquake in #Izmir," The EU delegation in Turkey said on Twitter.

UK's Ambassador to Turkey Dominick Chilcott also extended condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the earthquake and wished early recovery to the injured.

Australian Ambassador Marc Innes-Brown sent his best wishes to emergency aid teams working to provide support.

Danny Annan, Denmark's ambassador to Turkey, said: "Saddened by the loss of life in the strong #earthquake in #İzmir. I extend my condolences to their loved ones and wish a swift recovery to the injured."

Hungary's Ambassador Viktor Matis and Albania's Ambassador Kastriot Robo also conveyed their support to Turkey on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement in Gaza Strip sent a solidarity message to Turkey.

Hazem Qassem, Hamas’ spokesman in Gaza, extended condolences over loss of lives and wished a speedy recovery to all those affected by the earthquake.

“Palestinian people are in solidarity with their Turkish brothers due to the earthquake in Izmir. We pray to God to protect Turkey from all evil,” Sami Abu Zuhri, senior spokesman for the Palestinian group, said on Twitter.

Islamic Jihad Movement spokesman Dawoud Shihab said: “Turkey is a developed country which has the power to overcome the negative effects engendered by the earthquake. It has a government that prioritise the interests of its people, manages crises well and is experienced in combating natural disasters.”

In a statement, Israel’s Defence Ministry said the country is ready to send a search and rescue team to Turkey.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz has ordered the army to make preparations for the dispatch of the team to Turkey, the statement said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies