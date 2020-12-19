Fast News

A high-flow oxygen therapy machine used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients had exploded and caused a fire at a hospital in Turkey's Gaziantep.

Seven patients died on the scene and another died on the way to another hospital. (AA)

An explosion followed by a fire in SANKO University Hospital's Covid-19 intensive care unit has killed at least eight people in Turkey.

The fire was caused after an oxygen ventilator exploded, the governor's office in Gaziantep said on Saturday.

Oxygen machine

The victims, aged between 65-85, were identified by the hospital as: Mehmet Resit Saydanoglu, Fethiye Kirca, Naciye Ulukutuk, Abdi Hamzaoglu, Elif Akgul, Okkas Akbulut, Kahraman Tas, and Ali Saffet Kanpolat.

Another 14 Covid-19 patients were transferred to other hospitals.

Police and fire service teams were dispatched to the scene and contained the fire in a short time.

An investigation has been launched into the deadly incident.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin extended his condolences and said necessary measures were being taken on the scene by concerned authorities.

Source: Reuters