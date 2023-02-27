Fast News

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry's visit is the first in a decade of strained ties between Ankara and Cairo and signals a "new chapter in relations" since 2013.

Shoukry told journalists alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that his visit "is a message of friendship and solidarity" from Cairo. (Sezgin Pancar / AA)

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has paid a visit to Türkiye in a show of solidarity after the devastating earthquakes that killed at least 44,374 people in Türkiye and 5,914 in neighbouring Syria.

"Our visit is a message of friendship and solidarity," Shoukry told journalists alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, behind an aid ship docked at Mersin's port.

"We, as the Egyptian government and the Egyptian people, wholeheartedly believe that Türkiye will overcome this as soon as possible. It is a great disaster," he said.

Hailing the support and solidarity Egypt displayed immediately after deadly earthquakes shook southern Türkiye earlier this month, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday that the two countries were "opening a new chapter in relations."

"Developing relations between Türkiye and Egypt is in the interest of both countries, but not only for both countries, but also important for the peace, stability and development of the our region," said Cavusoglu.

Egyptian FM Shoukry after meeting Turkish FM Cavusoglu:



- The catastrophic earthquake broke our hearts

- We have prioritised help for Türkiye

'Opening a new chapter'

"We open new pages in our relations with Egypt," Cavusoglu said, welcoming the visit as "extremely important and meaningful".

He underlined that the two nations were "opening a new chapter in relations," noting the "fruitful" meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Doha, Qatar, last November.

"We discussed what steps we would take to improve relations. The development of relations between Türkiye and Egypt is in the interest of both parties. It is also extremely important for the peace, development and stability of our region," he said.

Cavusoglu said that he and Shoukry had addressed ways to further develop ties in a bilateral meeting at Adana's Sakirpasa Airport.

Shoukry's visit was the first in a decade of strained ties between Ankara and Cairo after the 2013 ouster of president Mohamed Morsi.

