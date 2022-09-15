Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan for a two-day visit including both an international summit and one-on-one meetings with world leaders.

President Erdogan departed from Ankara's Esenboga Airport on Thursday morning.

In a statement, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Wednesday that upon the invitation of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Erdogan will visit the historic city of Samarkand on September 15-16 to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a special guest.

Türkiye will be participating at the presidential level for the first time since Ankara obtained dialogue partner status at the SCO in 2012, the statement added.

Erdogan is expected to address the second session of the summit and hold bilateral meetings.

Established in 2001, the eight-member organisation aims to strengthen friendly, good neighbour relations and mutual trust among member states.

Türkiye was approved as one of six "dialogue partners" in 2012.

US visit

Following the summit, Erdogan will head to the US to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which will be held with the theme "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges," the statement said.

Erdogan is expected to address the participants on September 20, the first day of the 77th General Assembly's General Debate, it added.

The Turkish president is expected to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and hold bilateral meetings with several heads of state and government.

Erdogan is also expected to receive representatives of Turkish non-governmental organisations and Jewish organisations based in the US on the occasion of his visit between September 17-22 and to attend an event to be organised by the Turkish-American Business Council with the participation of representatives of the US business world.

The General Assembly kicked off its 77th session on September 13.

The high-level meeting will be held between September 16 and 26, bringing together leaders from all 193 member states.

