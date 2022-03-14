Fast News

Turkish president and German chancellor are set to discuss a variety of topics from bilateral relations to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The two leaders have met in 2019 during the G20 Summit in Osaka. (AA Archive)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Ankara amid intensified diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit scheduled for Monday will take place upon an invitation from the Turkish president.

The two leaders will discuss “all aspects of the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Germany," the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Monday.

"Possible steps for the enhancing of the cooperation between the two countries” will be part of the exchange according to the statement.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, along with other current regional and international issues, will also be discussed during the chancellor’s visit.

Türkiye-EU relations will “in particular” be in the spotlight.

Monday's visit will be Scholz's first official trip to Türkiye since he took office in December.

Germany is one of Türkiye’s important allies in Europe. The two countries have multi-faceted, long-standing relations in political, economic, military and human dimensions.

Moreover, approximately 3 million people of Turkish origin are currently living in Germany, providing further grounds for bilateral relations.

As an EU candidate country, Türkiye’s relations with Germany are in line with its EU affairs.

Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987 and its accession talks began in 2005.

But negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections of the Greek Cypriot administration, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

Ankara also says Brussels has failed to keep its promises under the 2016 EU-Türkiye migration deal to help migrants and stem further migrant waves.

Türkiye already hosts around 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies