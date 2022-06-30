Fast News

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also says his country will monitor the implementation of the memorandum signed with Finland and Sweden — and take steps accordingly.

President Erdogan says it is important to demonstrate NATO's determination to fight terrorism in all its forms. (AFP)

Sweden has promised to extradite 73 terrorists to Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, describing Ankara's signing of a memorandum with Stockholm and Helsinki as a “diplomatic victory”.

Erdogan, who was speaking to the press after the closing of a NATO summit in Madrid, said Türkiye will monitor the implementation of the memorandum signed with Sweden and Finland — and take steps accordingly.

"We have strongly emphasised the message that we expect genuine solidarity from our allies, not only in words but also in action," he told reporters after the summit at which the Nordic countries were formally invited into the transatlantic defence alliance.

It is important to demonstrate NATO's determination to fight terrorism in all its forms, Erdogan added.

Erdogan also called for intensified efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, adding that there were "no losers in a just peace". "We should intensify our diplomatic efforts for a long-lasting ceasefire," he said.

Nordic NATO bids

Sweden and Finland applied to join the 30-member NATO alliance last month, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive against Ukraine. But Türkiye, a longstanding member, had voiced objections, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

The memorandum signed earlier this week says Sweden and Finland will address Türkiye's pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects, and investigate and interdict financing as well as recruitment activities of the PKK and other terrorist groups.

With the three countries reaching an understanding, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that the accession protocol for Sweden and Finland will be signed on Tuesday.

Still, after the signing, the protocol must be ratified by all 30 allied parliaments to allow the Nordic countries to become part of the transatlantic defence alliance.

Erdogan said he now expected the two countries to implement the deal in full and stand by the security guarantees.

"If they do not fulfil promised obligations, the memorandum will not reach Turkish parliament for approval," Erdogan said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies