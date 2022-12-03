Fast News

Speaking at Türkiye's southeastern Sanliurfa province near the Syrian border, Recep Tayyip Erdogan says "attacks will not dampen our resolve" and that the security corridor will "definitely" be complete.

Erdogan said Türkiye is determined to secure its southern border. (AA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye will complete a 30 kilometre security strip along its southern border.

Speaking at a meeting in southeastern Sanliurfa province on Saturday, Erdogan said that attacks will not deter the country from its determined stance on securing its southern border.

"We will definitely complete the 30-kilometre-deep security corridor that we are establishing along our southern borders, attacks will not dampen our resolve," he said.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the terrorist PKK’s Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019). (TRTWorld)

