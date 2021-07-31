Fast News

President Erdogan thanked Russian counterpart Putin for Russia's allocation of five firefighting aircraft and three more helicopters for supporting Turkey's fight against forest fires across the country, according to a statement.

Helicopters respond to the forest fire that broke out in Manavgat district of Turkey’s Antalya on July 31, 2021. (AA)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for extending support to fight forest fires in the country's south, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan on Saturday thanked Putin for Russia's allocation of five firefighting aircraft and three more helicopters to deal with massive wildfires, according to a statement.

Putin also wished a speedy recovery to Turkey, the statement said.

Later speaking to media after touring the affected areas, President Erdogan said 50 million liras ($5.9 million) have been released as grant to help people affected by the fires.

Issues that will improve Turkey-Russia relations were also discussed by the two leaders, it added.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry also said 11 air vehicles would be sent to Turkey to fight the forest fires.

At the request of the Turkish government, a total of 11 aircraft will be sent to Turkey to put out the forest fires near residential units and tourist areas, said the ministry in a written statement.

The group of air vehicles belongs to the Russian Defence Ministry and the Emergency Situations Ministry, it also noted.

Death toll rises

The country's death toll due to forest fires since July 28 rose to six.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli earlier on Saturday noted on Twitter that the country contained most of the forest fires, saying the efforts were under way to take the remaining 10 forest fires under control.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities made arrangements to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean resort of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by nearby wildfires, local media reported.

Turkish Coast guard units were leading the operation and authorities asked private boats and yachts to assist in evacuation efforts from the sea as new wildfires erupted, reports said.

