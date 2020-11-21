Fast News

President Erdogan says Turkey seeks to build "our future together with Europe," adding Ankara's aim is not to violate anyone's rights or legitimate stance.

Turkish President Erdogan speaks with the AK Party's virtual meeting from Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 21, 2020. (AA)

Urging the European Union "not to be a tool for overt hostility" towards Turkey," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey sees itself "nowhere else but in Europe", and that Ankara seeks stronger cooperation with allies.

"We see ourselves nowhere else but in Europe. We contemplate to build our future together with Europe," Erdogan told his governing Justice and Development (AK) party's regular provincial congresses on Saturday.

But he said, "EU should keep its promises to us, not discriminate, and at least not to be a tool for overt hostility towards our country."

He said Turkey's aim is not to fight anyone inside and outside, to violate anyone's rights, or to violate anyone's legitimate stance.

The meeting was held virtually as part of Covid-19 measures.

Ties with United States

Erdogan said Ankara wants to use its long and close relations with the US in resolving the regional and global issues.

"We believe that we do not have any problem with any country or institution that cannot be solved through politics, diplomacy, and dialogue," he said.

