In a wide-ranging interview with a local broadcaster, Türkiye's President Erdogan says US decision to lift arms embargo on Greek Cypriot administration will not go unanswered and vows to take all steps to protect Turkish Cypriots.

There is no comparison between Türkiye and Greece's standing in NATO, US cannot find another ally like Türkiye, says President Erdogan. (AA)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced displeasure over referendums in eastern Ukraine to be annexed to Russia and hoped that the issue would be resolved through diplomacy.

In an interview with CNN Turk on Wednesday, Erdogan said that all counterparts at UN General Assembly have appreciated Türkiye's mediating efforts between Russia and Ukraine, adding that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

President Erdogan brought top Ukraine and Russian representatives to Türkiye with the participation of UN chief Antonio Guterres to sign a grain deal that gave relaxation to food shortages around the globe.

Russia has been supporting referenda in four Ukrainian regions and has not ruled out nuclear war as the conflict widens. The western military bloc, NATO said that they are taking statements from Moscow seriously.

"I don't even want to think about it. It would be catastrophic," Erdogan said reiterating the need for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be resolved diplomatically.

Armament race on Cyprus island

Türkiye will reinforce its military presence in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) after the United States lifted its defence trade restrictions on the Greek Cypriot Administration, Erdogan said.

"The United States, which overlooks and even encourages the steps by the Cypriot-Greek duo that threaten peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean, will lead to an armament race on the island with this step," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said Türkiye already has 40,000 troops on the island and will reinforce them with land, naval and aerial weapons, ammunition and vehicles.

"Everyone must know that this last step will not go unresponded and that every precaution will be taken for the security of the Turkish Cypriots," Erdogan said, adding the US move is "inexplicable."

Türkiye is taking all necessary steps at the UN to make TRNC to be recognised but he noted that "it takes time."

"If UN Security Council acts fairly on Ankara's request for recognition of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," Erdogan said, noting that Ankara will speed up the recognition process.

US military deployments in Aegean 'unacceptable'

Tapping on US military deployments on Greece, the Turkish president said Ankara expects the US to not mislead Greece and stop the manipulation of international public opinion against Türkiye.

Turkish drones have captured pictures of a US ship carrying Greek military deployment into the Aegean demilitarised islands, according to multiple international agreements.

"The US sending loads of weapons, ammunition and equipment to Lesbos and Samos islands is unacceptable to us," Erdogan said.

Ankara has warned the US and Greece over military deployment through Foreign Ministry and sent a letter to the UN on September 17, Erdogan said.

