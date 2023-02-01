Fast News

In an exclusive interview with TRT, the Turkish president answered questions on domestic and global issues, his policies on everything from the economy, to the election process, as well as Türkiye's energy outlook.

"There are no legal obstacles in way of my candidacy for the 2023 elections. It is in accordance with the law and the constitution and the opposition bloc's statements claiming I can't run for elections attempt to muddy the waters," he said in an exclusive interview with TRT on Wednesday.

He also said that they are preparing Türkiye to become a global power with its massive infrastructure investments.

"The Turkish Century is the name of the period when Türkiye will be one of the most prominent countries in the world with the power and experience it has gained in the last period," he said.

Erdogan underlined that the presidential system has made Türkiye a more stable country and said that Türkiye should not go back to the unstable days of coalition years.

But "our doors are open to anyone wishing to serve our nation," he added.

In an hour-long interview, Erdogan also said that Türkiye expects 'sincere steps from Sweden in the fight against Islamophobia,' urging Sweden, Finland to fully comply with commitments in tripartite memorandum signed last year.

Türkiye’s President Erdogan on war in Ukraine:

- Talks with leaders of Ukraine & Russia continue & will continue for lasting peace

His statement comes after Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan last week burned copies of the Quran on two separate occasions, first outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden and then later in front of a mosque in Denmark.

Paludan also said he would burn the Muslim holy book every Friday until Sweden is admitted to the NATO alliance.

Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida, also tore out pages from a copy of the Quran in The Hague and then burned its torn-out pages in a pan, as posted in an Internet video.

Erdogan has repeatedly stressed that said that Sweden should not expect Türkiye's support for its NATO membership after the incident.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Any country joining NATO requires the unanimous approval of member states.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terror groups, including the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Sweden and Finland had previously committed to joining the alliance together.

The six-party group opposes

In a joint statement on Monday, the six-party group, composed of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Good (IYI) Party, Felicity Party (SP), Future Party (GP), Democrat Party (DP), and Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party, underlined that since Erdogan was elected president in 2014 and 2018, he, therefore, could not run for a third time.

"In line with the provisions of the Constitution and the law, which leave no room for perplexity, it is not possible for Erdogan to be a candidate in the elections to be held on May 14, unless parliament decides to renew elections," the statement said.

Article 3 of Türkiye's Presidential Election Law says that if the assembly decides to renew elections in the second term of a president, he or she may stand for reelection one more time.

Erdogan's Justice and Development (AK) Party and its ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) made it clear that the counter began when Türkiye switched to the presidential form of government in 2017, making the president eligible for another term.

Türkiye switched to a new government system with the 2018 elections.

"So in that respect, it reset the stopwatch. The president elected in 2018 was the first president of the new system, by reason, law, and de facto," President Erdogan said on Saturday.

