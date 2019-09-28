Fast News

Southeastern Gobeklitepe gained international recognition last year after it was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List - and archaeologists think it maybe eight thousand years older than the Egyptian pyramids.

A view of Gobeklitepe archaeological site ahead of its opening ceremony in Sanliurfa, Turkey on March 8, 2019. (AA)

A digital exhibition in the Turkish capital is bringing to life the sights and sounds of one of the country's most important historical sites.

Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

Source: TRT World