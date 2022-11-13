Fast News

Firefighters and medical teams dispatched to the scene and police have taken security measures following reports of an explosion.

Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene in Taksim. (AA)

At least one person dead and several wounded in an explosion on Istanbul’s historic Istiklal Street.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that there were casualties from the blast that occurred around 4:20 pm local time (1320 GMT) on Sunday.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene in Beyoglu district. Police teams took security measures in the area where the explosion happened.

Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

This is a developing story and will be updated later