Turkish army drones have recorded the Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on the Aegean islands with non-military status in violation of international law.

Video footage reported on Sunday showed that the landing ships carried military vehicles donated by the US to the islands of Midilli (Lesvos) and Sisam (Samos) on September 18 and September 21.

According to security sources, the Turkish Armed Forces drones performing flight missions over the Aegean Sea recorded two Greek landing ships en route to Midilli and Sisam.

It was revealed that the ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam, the islands with non-military status.

The armoured vehicles were among those sent by the US to the Port of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) of Greece.

‘Unacceptable’

According to security sources, the Greek actions on September 18 and September 21 are clear proof of its continued militarisation of islands near Türkiye and violation of their non-military status.

They said Greece deploys weapons especially donated by the US to the islands with non-military status, replacing them with some vehicles on the islands.

Athens’ acts against international law and the spirit of alliance despite calls for dialogue and good neighbourly ties are “unacceptable,” security sources said.

They also recalled Türkiye’s efforts to resolve the problems with dialogue and under international law, as well as Ankara’s calls for a meeting to discuss the issues.

“That Greece does not even attend the meetings despite invitations and makes such provocations show who increases the tension, who is irreconcilable, aggressive and unlawful,” they said.

