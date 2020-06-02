Fast News

Turkey's interior ministry said that a total of 81 terrorists have so far surrendered to the forces since the beginning of this year.

In this picture, Turkish gendarmerie arrest a PKK terrorist. (AA / AA)

Four YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country’s southeastern Sirnak province, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that terrorists, identified only by the initials KY, NA, SY and NA turned themselves in as a result of the provincial gendarmerie command and security unit's ongoing efforts to convince terrorists to lay down arms.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Source: AA