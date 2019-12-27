Fast News

Production facilities for the first Turkish indigenous automobile, which also happens to be electric, will open in the country's western city of Bursa, with over 4,000 people expected to be employed.

The exterior details for the electric model of the car of the Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group are seen prior to the introducing ceremony that will be held by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kocaeli's Gebze district in Ankara, Turkey on December 26, 2019. (AA)

Turkey on Friday will unveil its first indigenous automobile, which also happens to be electric, as the production plant will be set up in Bursa province with project-based government assistance.

Turkey's new domestic electric car project will have a fixed investment of $3.7 billion over a period of 13 years, with an annual production capacity of 175,000 vehicles, the government's Official Gazette publication reported on Friday.

The project, launched on October 30, will receive state support, including tax breaks, and establish a production facility in the northwestern province of Bursa, according to a presidential decision published by the gazette.

Five models of the car will be produced by a workforce of more than 4,000 people, the statement said.

Turkey is a large exporter of vehicles to Europe, but the cars are made by global autos firms, usually in joint ventures with local partners.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled plans in November 2017 to launch a car made entirely in Turkey by 2021.

At the time, he said a consortium of five firms – including mobile phone operator Turkcell and the parent of TV maker Vestel – had been selected to produce the car.

He had said the prototype would be completed by 2019 at the latest.

For years, Erdogan's Justice and Development (AK) Party has held a goal of bringing about the production of a homegrown car, seeing it as proof of the country's growing economic might.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies