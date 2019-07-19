Police said Mazlum Dag, born in Turkey's Diyarbakir, one of the attackers in a shooting in a restaurant in –– the capital of Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government –– in which a diplomat serving at Turkish consulate was killed.

KRG police shared a photo of the attacker, Mazlum Dag and asked locals to help turn him in. (AA)

Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said on Thursday it had identified one of the gunmen who opened fire on an upscale restaurant in the city of Erbil, killing a Turkish diplomat.

Police shared a photo of the attacker, Mazlum Dag, who was born in Diyarbakir, Turkey in 1992, and asked locals to help turn him in.

The diplomat, who was serving at Turkey's consulate in Erbil, KRG's capital, was killed in the attack on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara that three gunmen attacked the restaurant.

He said that apart from the diplomat, the assailants also fired on two Iraqi nationals sitting at the next table, killing both.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Cavusoglu said Turkey was in contact with Baghdad and Erbil regarding the incident and efforts were continuing to capture the attackers and discover the motive behind the attack.

Source: AA