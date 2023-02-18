Fast News

Humanitarian assistance is pouring in from across the world into Türkiye and Syria as two powerful earthquakes killed more than 45,000 in the two countries with millions more affected by the disaster.

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Aid being collected from across the world continues to pour into Türkiye to provide support to thousands of people rendered homeless following two massive earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria.

The combined death toll in the two countries has crossed the grim mark of 45,000.

On the disaster's13th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 39,672, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years.

The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to nearly 45,486.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

0422 GMT — 35 US congressmen send letter to USAID, urging support for Türkiye, Syria

Thirty-five congressmen have sent a letter to the US Agency for International Development (USAID), urging continued assistance to Türkiye and Syria in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes hitting the two countries.

Led by Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly from Virginia, who is a senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the bipartisan letter urged USAID Administrator Samantha Power for continued support to earthquake-hit regions.

“We commend USAID and the United States government’s swift response to the humanitarian crisis,” they said.

0240 GMT — Ecuadorians collect tons of aid materials for earthquake victims in Türkiye

Tonnes of aid materials were collected in Ecuador for earthquake victims in Türkiye following a relief drive launched by the Turkish Embassy in Quito.

Ecuadorians donated more than 15 tons to the embassy and warehouses of Turkish companies Donatella Fruit and Yilport in the cities of Guayaquil and Machala.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry and the country’s Disaster and Risk Management Secretariat donated 17 tons of materials, consisting of food packages for 2,000 families, 1,000 blankets and 1,546 pairs of boots.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with Aleyna, a 17-year-old girl who was pulled alive from debris of her home in Kahramanmaras province 10 days after earthquakes



Here's how the conversation went👇



For more on Aleyna's rescue: https://t.co/RmCqW8Lep0 pic.twitter.com/1IpT5cnC2K — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 18, 2023

2049 GMT — 60 additional tonnes of aid being sent from US

An additional tranche of 60 tonnes of aid is being sent to Türkiye from the US to help alleviate the needs of earthquake victims, the Turkish embassy in Washington has said.

The donations are being transported by an Atlas Air 747-8F plane, with logistical assistance from Turkish Airlines, and fuel from Boeing.

Sinan Ertay, the deputy chief of mission at the Turkish embassy in Washington, said humanitarian assistance continues to pour in from across the US, especially the Turkish-American community.

👉 More here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies