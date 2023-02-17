Fast News

The United Nations appeals for more than $1 billion in funds for the Turkish relief operation just two days after launching a $400 million appeal for Syrians following massive earthquakes that hit both countries, killing almost 44,000.

Friday, February 17, 2023

International aid agencies are stepping up efforts to help millions of homeless people, many sleeping in tents, mosques, schools or cars, 12 days after a massive earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria, killing nearly 44,000.

On the disaster's12th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 38,044, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years.

The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to 43,858.

Following are the latest updates:

2305 GMT — 2 men rescued from rubble 261 hours after quakes hit Türkiye

Two men aged 26 and 34 were rescued from the rubble in Türkiye’s Hatay province 261 hours two major earthquakes struck southern provinces in the country.

Search and rescue teams found Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, and Mustafa Avci, 34, alive under the rubble in Antakya district.

They were then taken to a hospital.

In pictures: Close relatives of Mustafa Avci, 34, who was pulled alive from mounds of crushed concrete in Hatay province, celebrate and pray in a local hospital following Avci's rescue more than 260 hours after #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/TYxpZay3iu — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 17, 2023

2258 GMT — World wrestling body launches campaign for earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria

United World Wrestling (UWW) kicked off a campaign to raise money for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

"Major earthquakes hit southeast Türkiye and the northwest region of Syria on February 6, 2023. With the wrestling community also severely affected, United World Wrestling has set up a donation drive to support relief efforts for those impacted by the earthquakes," the UWW said in a statement.

It added that people can donate via PayPal or a bank account.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies